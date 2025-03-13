APSU Women’s Tennis Set for ASUN Showdown with North Alabama

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team opens Atlantic Sun Conference play on Friday at 10:00am against North Alabama at the Governors Tennis Courts.

Austin Peay (4-8) defeated Cumberland 6-1 on March 11th. The APSU Govs took each doubles match to secure the early point. Yu-Hua Cheng and Denise Torrealba defeated Juanita Mendez and Elina Sungaullina 6-0.

Sophia Baranov and Luca Bohlen defeated Lara Zugasti Esteban and Kaeda Hatano on court two, 6-3. Asia Fontana and Elena Thiel took a 6-1 win on the third court over Madeline Darud and Asya Tilsim Timur.

The Governors took singles victories on courts 1-5.

North Alabama (8-2) enters Friday’s contest after a 4-0 win over Alabama A&M.

This will be the fifth all-time meeting of the Governor and the Lions, with the APSU leading the series, 4-0.

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ season, follow the Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team on X (@GovsWTN) and Instagram (@GovsTennis) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.