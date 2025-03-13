TDOT Closes Three Lanes on I-24 Westbound in Davidson County

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) will close lanes on Interstate 24 westbound in Davidson County.

Starting Thursday, March 13th, 2025 at 8:00pm, Stansell Electric Company, Inc. crews will close the three right lanes of I-24 westbound from mile marker 57.20 to mile marker 59.20 (from roughly Haywood Lane to Bell Road).

Work is anticipated to be complete by 5:00am on Friday, March 14th. Two westbound lanes will remain open. Motorists are urged to use caution as workers will be present.

Lane closures are necessary for workers to replace TDOT SmartWay Dynamic Message Signs (DMS), which are mounted over interstate travel lanes and provide motorists with traffic and obstruction information and other key messages about driving conditions.

As always, drivers are reminded to slow down, allow for extra time for travel, and move over when traveling through a work zone. The Move Over Law was passed in 2006. The penalty for violating the law in Tennessee can be up to 30 days in jail and a maximum fine of up to $500.

Motorists can alert TDOT to potholes by calling the TDOTFIX Hotline at 833-TDOTFIX or using this online form: TDOT Maintenance Request. The TDOT SmartWay Map (https://smartway.tn.gov) provides the latest construction activity traffic updates. Travelers can also call 511 for travel information.