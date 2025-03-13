57.9 F
Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis Begins Conference Play at Home against North Alabama

Austin Peay State University Men's Tennis Looks for Strong Start in ASUN Play vs. North Alabama. (APSU Sports Information)
APSU Men's TennisClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team hosts North Alabama for its Atlantic Sun Conference opener on Friday with a 1:00pm match at the Governors Tennis Courts. 

Austin Peay (4-4) took a 4-3 win over Cumberland on March 11th. Austin Peay State University took one doubles win on the first court. Sota Minami and Aeneas Schaub defeated Elisey Kalashnikov and Hassan Ammar 6-1. Glen Arnet clinched the match for the Govs with his 7-5, 6-4 win over Arne Sohmer on court five. 

North Alabama (9-3) took a 4-0 win over Alabama A&M on March 12th. 

This is the seventh all-time meeting of the two teams, with the Lions leading, 4-1. 

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ season, follow the Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team on X (@GovsMTN) and Instagram (@GovsTennis) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com. 

