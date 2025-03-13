APSU Softball Blanks Bellarmine 4-0 in ASUN Opener

Louisville, KY – Samantha Miener and Ashley Martin combined to throw seven scoreless innings, while Kiley Hinton and Kayleigh Roper tallied home runs, leading the Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team to a 4-0 victory against Bellarmine, Thursday, at Knights Field.

After a scoreless first inning, Austin Peay’s (23-3, 1-0 ASUN) first two batters went down in order, before Macee Roberts tallied APSU’s first run of the frame with a single to left field. After advancing into scoring position following a Bellarmine (4-11, 0-1 ASUN) wild pitch, she was brought across the plate by Hinton’s home run, which tucked over the left field wall.

Miener and company then retired all of the Knights three batters in order following a flyout and back-to-back ground outs from Roper at shortstop to Campbell at first base.

Both sides were then held scoreless in the third, and the game was brought to a standstill for 95 minutes due to lighting in the area.

After the extended delay, Leski led off the top of the fourth by being hit by a pitch, and advanced to second and third following a Roberts single and Hinton reaching on a BU error. However, the trio was left on the bases.

The APSU Govs allowed just a single hit in both the fifth and sixth inning, but held the runners from advancing past the mark.

Roper led off the seventh with a home run, while Maggie Daughrity brought in Raylon Roach – who pinch ran for Ashley Diaz following a single.

Just a single Knight reached base in the bottom of the seventh and final inning, but following that runner leaving early and a ground out to Hinton at second base, the Governors captured their first win of the 2025 ASUN season.

Box Score Bullets

Austin Peay State University extended its program-record winning streak to 20 games, the second-longest winning streak in the country, trailing only No. 1 Oklahoma’s 26-game stretch.

The Governors improved to 23-3 on the season and 3-1 in true road games this season.

With her two hits against the Knights, Kylie Campbell became the seventh player in program-history to reach 200-career hits.

Samantha Miener improved to 8-1 on the season. Her 28 strikeouts this season are tied for the second most of her career and just 11 away from matching her career-best 39 strikeouts from last season.

