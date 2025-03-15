Flood Watch in Effect for Clarksville-Montgomery County Through Late Tonight

Clarksville, TN – The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for Clarksville and Montgomery County, as heavy rainfall continues to threaten the area through late tonight.

Rainfall totals of 2 to 3 inches are expected across Middle Tennessee, with some areas west of I-65 potentially receiving 4 to 5 inches, and localized amounts up to 6 inches by midnight.

Flooding is possible in rivers, creeks, streams, and flood-prone areas, including poor drainage and urban zones.

Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks, increasing the risk of road closures and property damage.

Precautionary Measures:

Residents in low-lying areas should be prepared to take action if flooding develops.

Avoid driving through flooded roads—”Turn Around, Don’t Drown.”

Secure outdoor belongings and stay informed through local weather updates.

For the latest updates, visit weather.gov/safety/flood.

Counties Affected

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, White County, Cumberland County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Warren County, Grundy County, Van Buren County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.