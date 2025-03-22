53.2 F
Sports

Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Heads to Jacksonville for Showdown with North Florida

Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis takes on North Florida in Sunday Match. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis takes on North Florida in Sunday Match. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)

APSU Women's TennisClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team travels to Jacksonville, Florida for a Sunday 9:00am CT match at North Florida at the UNF Tennis Courts. 

Austin Peay (4-10, 0-2 ASUN) most recently fell 4-3 to Lipscomb on March 16th in Bowling Green, Kentucky. The Govs earned one doubles win as Elena Thiel and Asia Fontana took a 6-1 win over Kameliia Tytarenko and Sofiia Zhylchuk. The Govs won singles matches on courts 2, 4, and 6.

North Florida (8-5, 3-0 ASUN) took a 7-0 win against Ryder on Friday at the UNF Tennis Courts. 

This will be the third all-time meeting of the two teams, with the Ospreys leading the series, 2-0. The last matchup was a 4-3 decision in Clarksville on April 7th, 2024. 

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ season, follow the Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team on X (@GovsWTN) and Instagram (@GovsTennis) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com. 

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information