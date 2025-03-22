Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Heads to Jacksonville for Showdown with North Florida

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team travels to Jacksonville, Florida for a Sunday 9:00am CT match at North Florida at the UNF Tennis Courts.

Austin Peay (4-10, 0-2 ASUN) most recently fell 4-3 to Lipscomb on March 16th in Bowling Green, Kentucky. The Govs earned one doubles win as Elena Thiel and Asia Fontana took a 6-1 win over Kameliia Tytarenko and Sofiia Zhylchuk. The Govs won singles matches on courts 2, 4, and 6.

North Florida (8-5, 3-0 ASUN) took a 7-0 win against Ryder on Friday at the UNF Tennis Courts.

This will be the third all-time meeting of the two teams, with the Ospreys leading the series, 2-0. The last matchup was a 4-3 decision in Clarksville on April 7th, 2024.

