APSU Women’s Tennis Shuts Out Queens for Second Straight ASUN Win

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team earned its second consecutive Atlantic Sun Conference victory with a 7-0 decision against Queens, Saturday, at the Governors Tennis Courts.

Austin Peay (6-11, 2-3 ASUN) took the early lead with a 6-0 doubles win against Sophia Baranov and Luca Bohlen against Jett Coetzee and Zoe Cvitanovic on court two.

The Governors took singles wins on courts one through five. Baranov defeated Lucy Hogan on court one, 6-1, 6-3. On court two, Denise Torrealba took a 6-0, 6-0 win over Zoe Cvitanovis. Asia Fontana took a 6-2, 6-1 win over Andreea Onitoiu, and Luca Bohlen defeated Jett Coetzee 6-0, 6-3 on courts three and four, respectively. Rounding out the Governors scoring was Yu-Hua Cheng with her 6-1, 6-2 win over Audrey Serb on court five.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team faces Bellarmine on April 2nd in Louisville, Kentucky.

Results

Doubles

Singles