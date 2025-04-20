Yellow Creek Baptist Church Brings Joy to Hundreds with Community Easter Egg Hunt

Cumberland City, TN – On Saturday, April 19th, 2025, laughter and excitement filled the air as Yellow Creek Baptist Church hosted its annual Community Easter Egg Hunt—an event that drew families from across the area for a day filled with fun, fellowship, and the spirit of Easter.

“We had a great turnout today. We were very excited to see the church field with so many visitors and guests”, Shane Moore, Yellow Creek Baptist Church pastor. “I would just like to say to all the volunteers who helped out, thank you for all of their time. I know they do it for the kingdom of God and to be an outreach to our community.”

Under clear blue skies and a gentle spring breeze, over 150 children gathered on the church grounds for what turned out to be a joyful celebration of new beginnings and community connection. The warmth of the day was matched only by the warm welcome families received as they arrived. Before the hunt began, children and parents lined up to take photos with the Easter Bunny, capturing memories they’ll treasure for years to come.

The success of the event was months in the making. Dedicated volunteers from Yellow Creek Baptist Church spent three days stuffing over 14,000 colorful eggs—a labor of love that truly paid off. The church’s commitment to community shone brightly, as members came together to plan every detail with care, all to ensure that each child felt included and loved.

“It took three different days with a whole lot of people to get all the eggs stuffed. It took several hours for volunteers to plan and prepare for this event,” said Jasmine Atkins, Children’s leader at Yellow Creek Baptist Church.

Eggs were scattered across five designated hunt zones, divided by age group to keep things fair and fun: Pre-K, Kindergarten to 1st Grade, 2nd to 3rd Grade, and 4th to 5th Grade. Even the littlest of participants weren’t left out—crawlers had their very own section, where they could safely join in on the Easter excitement.

But this wasn’t just about candy and plastic eggs. Some eggs contained special tickets that unlocked exciting door prizes. Smiles stretched ear to ear as children claimed everything from Easter baskets and balloon kits to oversized mystery eggs. The prize table dazzled with standout items, including two Razor kick scooters, a mini trampoline, and a full-sized trampoline, creating unforgettable moments of pure childhood joy.

“I’m so grateful for every family that showed up today. I think that it gives us an opportunity to reach out to our community. I see lots of people who came years ago and who have just continued to come. It’s a blessing to be able to spend time with the children and the families of our community,” Atkins commented.

At the heart of it all was Yellow Creek Baptist Church’s mission: to be a beacon of love and hope for their community. This event wasn’t just an Easter tradition—it was a heartfelt reminder that every person who walked onto the church grounds was welcomed, valued, and loved in Christ.

“I hope that they felt welcome and loved here, and I would invite them to come back for our service times, and uh, that Yellow Creek is a special place, we feel we hope that they would make it their church own family,” said Moore.

As the last egg was found and the final prize handed out, the message of the day was clear—Yellow Creek isn’t just a church; it’s a family, and the doors are always open.

