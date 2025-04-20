Nashville Sounds Smash Franchise Record with Seven Homers in Slugfest with Charlotte Knights

Charlotte, NC – The Nashville Sounds closed out the series in Charlotte by slugging their way to a franchise record seven home runs in a 14-11 win over Charlotte. Five different Sounds hit a home run, led by Jorge Alfaro and Andruw Monasterio who each had two home runs.

Anthony Seigler started the home run party with a two-run blast in the first inning. Alfaro hit his first of the day three batters later to make it 5-0 and Monasterio followed that with his first as the Sounds went back-to-back. Ernesto Martinez Jr. hit his third of the year with a solo shot in the second inning.

Daz Cameron got in on the action with his second home run of the series after hitting a grand slam on Saturday night. His three-run home run in the third inning made it 10-1. Alfaro’s second home run of the game came three batters later and gave him a home run in three of his last four at-bats to go with his home run in the ninth inning on Saturday.

Monasterio set the record with his sixth-inning solo home run and made his second round trip of the day. Nashville’s only run to be produced not via a home run came in the top of the ninth as Cameron scored Freddy Zamora on a RBI single.

After leading 12-1, Charlotte climbed back into the game scoring seven runs in innings 4-6. A Dominic Fletcher two-run home run gave the Knights their sixth home run of the game as the teams combined to swat 13 long balls on Sunday afternoon, and combined to use 12 pitchers in the series finale, with half allowing at least one home run.

Alfaro finished the game 2-for-5 with a Sounds’ season-high five RBI. Cameron had four RBI in consecutive games for Nashville to close out the series after going 2-for-4 on Sunday.

The Nashville Sounds will return home to start a six-game series against the Durham Bulls (Triple-A, Tampa Bay) on Tuesday, April 22nd at First Horizon Park.