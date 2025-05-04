Hopkinsville Community College Launches Free Summer Program for 2025 High School graduates

Hopkinsville, KY – Hopkinsville Community College (HCC) is opening enrollment for the free Pathfinder Summer Bridge Program, designed to help recent high school graduates in Christian County, Todd County, or Trigg County transition smoothly into college. – Hopkinsville Community College (HCC) is opening enrollment for the free Pathfinder Summer Bridge Program, designed to help recent high school graduates in Christian County, Todd County, or Trigg County transition smoothly into college.

The Pathfinder Summer Bridge Program begins Monday, July 14th, running through Thursday, August 7th. Sessions will be held in person at HCC, Monday through Thursday, 9:30am-noon.

Participants will benefit from:

A collegiate experience with veteran HCC faculty and staff who specialize in guiding students through the transition to college.

Six hours of transferable college credit after successful completion of an accelerated format FYE 105 (First Year Experience) and English 101.

Early access to HCC campus leadership and engagement opportunities.

A guaranteed $250 textbook scholarship per semester for up to four semesters, contingent upon program completion and continuous enrollment in 6 or more credit hours.

The application deadline is June 20th, 2025. Ten students will be accepted into the program.

Interested students can fill out a brief application online: https://rebrand.ly/HCCsummerbridge

The Summer Bridge program is funded by the Kentucky Council for Postsecondary Education (CPE).

About Hopkinsville Community College

For many Pennyrile Kentucky region and Fort Campbell residents, higher education begins at Hopkinsville Community College (HCC). The college serves thousands of area residents each year as a comprehensive regional learning center providing academic and technical associate degrees; diploma and certificate programs in occupational fields; pre-baccalaureate education; adult, continuing and developmental education; customized training for business and industry; and distance learning.

As part of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System, HCC is a critical component to transforming the region’s economy by providing citizens with the education and training needed for high growth, high wage careers.

For more information, visit Hopkinsville.kctcs.edu.