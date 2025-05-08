Nashville Sounds defeat Norfolk Tides 4-1 at First Horizon Park

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds bounced back from their extra innings loss on Wednesday night to take the series lead over the Norfolk Tides on Thursday with their 4-1 win at First Horizon Park. Aaron Civale made the first start of his rehab assignment and first appearance since his season debut on March 30th with the Brewers.

The right-hander worked four scoreless innings on the mound and the Sounds cruised to the win after getting all of the run support they would need in the second inning.

Ernesto Martinez Jr. was back in the Nashville lineup for the first time since April 22nd and delivered the game’s first run with his only hit on Thursday to give the Nashville a 1-0 lead after the first. They added to it with three more in the second. Jared Oliva collected his second hit of the game in the second inning after leading off the contest with a single in the first. In his second plate appearance he roped a two-out, two-RBI triple into the right field corner and would score himself after the throw in to try and cut him down at third base scooted away from the Tides third baseman.

The only two Tides baserunners Civale allowed came in his first two innings. A leadoff walk started his rehab start but was quickly erased by a double play and then a one-out single in the second was followed by two quick outs. He struck out the side in order in his fourth and final inning for all three of his strikeouts on the night.

Logan Henderson worked in relief for Nashville on what would have normally been his start day. He worked four innings himself, allowing four hits and struck out five without a walk. The only run Norfolk managed was a solo home run off Henderson in the top of the eighth to bring an end to the shutout hopes. Craig Yoho saw his first action back with Nashville and picked up his second save of the year with a hitless ninth inning and finished the night with his lone strikeout.

Brewers’ no. 4-rated prospect Jacob Misiorowski (2-0, 1.77 ERA) is scheduled to get the start for Nashville on Friday night in game four of the six-game series. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35pm.