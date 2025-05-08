Austin Peay State University Softball Stuns Florida Gulf Coast with Dramatic Comeback Victory, 5-4

Oxford, AL – Trailing by four heading into the bottom of the sixth, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team scored five unanswered runs in the frame en route to a 5-4 Atlantic Sun Conference Championship victory against Florida Gulf Coast, Thursday, at Choccolocco Park.

After being held to just three hits across the first five innings and having just one runner reach scoring position, Austin Peay (39-15) had four hits in the sixth, beginning with a Kayleigh Roper triple to leadoff the inning and ending with a game-winning, three-run home run off the bat of Katie Raper.

Roper and Kylie Campbell paced the Governors’ seven-hit performance with two hits apiece, while Raper’s home run was the first of the ASUN Championship. Behind the dish, Sam Leski tied the single-game record by catching two runners stealing, while Ashley Martin picked earned her 12th win in the circle by allowing just a single hit and no runs in 2.1 innings of work.

Scoring Summary

Top Fourth | Florida Gulf Coast’s first two reached off singles and advanced into scoring position following a ground out to Kiley Hinton at second base. The Eagles then scored the game’s first runs by driving in the pair off a double.

Top Fifth | The Eagles extended the lead by again leading off the inning with a pair of singles, before then having back-to-back RBI base knocks to make it 4-0.

Top Sixth | Kayleigh Roper’s second triple of the season – and third of her career – came on a 2-1 count as the Florida Gulf Coast transfer tucked a ball into the gap of right-center field. Kylie Campbell then hit a ball past the outstretched arm of the Eagles’ third baseman and beat a misplayed ball to the first base. Macee Roberts then reached on a fielder’s choice, with both she and Roberts safe on the play. A Brie Howard single into the infield loaded the bases, with a Sam Leski sacrifice fly making it a two-run game with a single out. Katie Raper then swung on the first pitch she faced, a ball high and center in the zone, and put the ball over the wall 225 feet out in left center field for the game-winning home run.

Gov of Decision | Ashley Martin (W, 12-3) 2.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 9 BF, 41 pitches

Box Score Bullets

Austin Peay State University’s two postseason wins are its most as a member of the ASUN Conference, the second-most in program history, and its most since the 2018 Ohio Valley Conference Championship.

Sam Leski caught two runners stealing, which is tied for the most in a single game in program history.

Katie Raper’s home run is the first postseason homer by the Governors since Leski Osowski-Anderson against Stetson in the 2023 ASUN Softball Championship (5/9/23).

Raper’s three RBI is the most by the Governors as a member of the ASUN Conference.

Kayleigh Roper’s triple marked the Governors’ second of the ASUN Championship.

The Governors’ five runs are its most in the postseason since scoring seven against Eastern Kentucky (5/12/18).

Austin Peay State University improved to 6-4 all-time against Florida Gulf Coast in its first postseason meeting.



Katie Raper’s home run was 13th of the season, the third-most in a single season and the most since current assistant coach Danielle Liermann hit a program-record 18 during the 2019 season. Those 13 home runs are tired for the 16th-most across a career.

Next Up For APSU Softball

With the win, the Austin Peay State University softball team advances in the 2025 Atlantic Sun Conference Championship. Up next, the Governors will play No. 4 Stetson on Friday at 3:00pm at Choccolocco Park.