Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting May 9th, 2024

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County will be doing pavement repair on SR 238.

Daily from 9:00am until 3:00pm, there will be various lane closures along SR 238 for pavement repair (MM 0 – 8.25).

Montgomery County – SR 12

Resurfacing on SR 12 from Hermitage Drive to the Kentucky state line.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures in both directions for thermoplastic placement and snowplowable markers installation (MM 19.75 – 23.78).

Montgomery County – SR 112 / SR 76

Intersection improvements, grading, drainage, and construction of retaining walls.

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be temporary lane closures for utility relocation, grading, and drainage installation (MM 9.19 – 9.41 and MM 14.1 – 14.2).

Montgomery County – SR 112

Milling and paving.

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be lane closure on SR 112 northbound for pavement resurfacing (MM 2.2 – 2.8).

Davidson County – I-24

Resurfacing.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures in both directions on I-24 near I-440 to near Haywood Lane to apply texture coating (MM 53 – 57).

Davidson County – I-40

Harpeth River bridge repair.

Nightly, 9:00pm – 5:00am, there will mobile operations in both directions on I-40 for roadway maintenance as needed (MM 194 – 196).

I-40/12th Avenue bridge repair.

Nightly, 9:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures on I-40 in both directions under 12th Avenue for bridge construction. there will also be a lane closure on the I-40 westbound merge ramp to I-65 southbound for pavement marking and barrier rail removal.

Median cleaning.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be an inside shoulder closure along I-40 in both directions for median inlet cleaning (MM 196 – 207).



Shoulder repair.

Daily, 9:00am – 4:00pm, there will be shoulder closures on I-40 westbound for shoulder repairs (MM 191.6 – 199).



Miscellaneous construction activities.

5/10, 9:00am – 4:00pm, there will be a lane closure at the ramp from Murfreesboro Pike to I-40 eastbound for vegetation removal and inlet cleaning (MM 213).



Nashville International Airport/SR 255 over I-40 at the Donelson Pike Interchange.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 4:00am, there will be alternating double and triple right lane closures on I-40 in both directions for conduit installation and removal of barrier walls (MM 214.4 – 218).

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be traffic delays near the I-40 eastbound on-ramp for trucks entering and exiting the work area (MM 214.4 – 218).

Davidson County – I-440

Vegetation removal.

Daily, 9:00am – 4:00pm, there will be right shoulder closures along I-440 for vegetation removal along the sidewalls (MM 0 – 7.66).

Streetlight maintenance.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be mobile operations for streetlight LED conversion and maintenance along I-440 from MM 0.4 – 1.8 and MM 3.8 – 7.8. Traffic control will be in place.

Overhead sign installation.

LOOK AHEAD: 5/15, 12:00am – 5:00am, there will be a double right lane closure on I-440 westbound and a temporary ramp closure at Exit 1 (West End Avenue) for the installation of overhead signs (MM 0 – 1.0).

Davidson County – I-65

Overhead sign installation.

LOOK AHEAD: 5/15, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be triple right lane closure on I-65 northbound for overhead sign installation (MM 78.6 – 79.8). Two lanes will remain open. The ramp to 1-65 northbound will be closed. Rolling roadblocks will be used for traffic control.

Davidson County and Sumner County – I-65

I-65 widening and improvements from near Rivergate Parkway to near US 31W (SR 41).

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be various lane closures on I-65 in both directions for paving and construction work (MM 95 – 99). One lane will reman open in both directions.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be temporary, intermittent ramp closures at Rivergate Parkway, Long Hollow Pike, and 31W for pavement work (MM 95 – 99).

5/9 6:00pm – 5/12 4:00am, Continuous, East Cedar Street will be closed for construction work. Detour will be in place.

5/12, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be a right lane closure on I-65 northbound for message sign removal (MM 95 – 99).

Humphreys County – I-40

The repair of bridges on I-40 over Squeeze Bottom Road and Buffalo River Bridge.

Nightly, 7:00pm – 5:00am, there will be temporary lane closures on I-40 in both directions for roadway maintenance as needed. One lane will always remain open (MM 140 – 142).

Intelligent Transportation System installation.

Nightly, 7:00pm – 6:00am, there will be alternating lane closures on I-40 in both directions for the installation of fiber (MM 135 – 148.1).

Humphreys County – SR 1

Pedestrian improvements.

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be temporary lane closures along SR 1 at intersections between North Powers Boulevard and Powell Avenue for sidewalk and crosswalk improvements (MM 14 – 14.97).

Robertson County – I-65

Sensor installation.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be lane closures in both directions on I-65 for Statewide Mainline Weigh-In Motion Program sensor installation (MM 118.1 – 120.6).

Vegetation removal.

Daily, 9:00am – 4:00pm, there will be a right shoulder closure along I-65 for brush removal (MM 103-107).

Pavement marking.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 6:00am, there will be striping and pavement marking operations on I-65 northbound and southbound on-ramps at Exits 112 (SR 25) and 117 (SR 52).

