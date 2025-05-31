Nashville Sounds Drop Series After Third Straight Loss in Indianapolis Indians

Indianapolis, IN – The Nashville Sounds dropped their third straight game to the Indianapolis Indians, losing 8-4 on Saturday night. Jacob Misiorowski pitched just two innings and allowed a season-high five earned runs on three hits with six of the nine Nashville walks issued to the Indians.

After falling behind 5-0, Eddie Rosario got the Sounds on the board with a solo home run in the top of the fourth inning before Indianapolis built their lead back to six runs, leading 7-1 after the sixth inning.

Anthony Seigler delivered a two-out RBI double in the top of the seventh before being scored on a RBI single from Oliver Dunn. Jorge Alfaro made it back-to-back games with a home run with a solo shot of his own in the eighth inning.

In relief of Misiorowski, Elvin Rodriguez (2.0 IP), Blake Holub (1.0 IP), and Josh Maciejewski (2.0 IP) each allowed one earned run on two hits. Sam McWilliams was the lone Sounds pitcher to work a scoreless appearance as he pitched the bottom of the eighth and worked around a hit and a walk to strand two baserunners.

The Sounds and Indians will wrap up their series on Sunday afternoon before Nashville returns home to begin a series against the Gwinnett Stripers. RHP Logan Henderson will get the start for Nashville to close out the series in Indianapolis. First pitch is scheduled for 12:35 pm CT.