Sunday, June 1, 2025
Clarksville Police Respond to Shooting at Clarksville Speedway, Victim in Unknown Condition

News Staff
Clarksville Police on the scene.

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – At approximately 9:10pm, Clarksville Police Department (CPD) officers working off-duty at the Clarksville Speedway and Fairgrounds in support of the ongoing fair reported hearing gunshots coming from the parking lot near the entrance.

Additional officers from the Clarksville Police Department responded immediately and located a black male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. The victim has been transported to Tennova Healthcare, his current condition is unknown.

According to witnesses at the scene, approximately five to six black males were seen running from the area toward Hazelwood Road following the incident. At this time, the shooting appears to be an isolated incident.

The Clarksville Police Department is asking anyone in the immediate area with video surveillance cameras to review their footage. If anything suspicious is observed, please call 911 immediately.

American Red Cross Shares Vital Tips to Stay Safe in Summer Heat
Nashville Sounds Drop Series After Third Straight Loss in Indianapolis Indians
Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

