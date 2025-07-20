Nashville Sounds Fall Short Despite Seventh-Inning Surge in Series Finale against Indianapolis Indians

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh, but it was not enough in a 7-3 series finale loss to the Indianapolis Indians on Sunday. Daz Cameron recorded two hits and an RBI to extend his hitting streak to six games, while Drew Avans rocked his third homer of the year.

Indianapolis took the lead in the top of the first off Nashville starter Logan Henderson. Ji Hwan Bae worked a walk and came around to score on a double from Nick Solak to make it 1-0. Billy Cook singled to left and stole second to put two runners in scoring position.

A base hit from Nick Yorke allowed Solak and Cook to plate, increasing the Indians lead, 3-0. Indianapolis scored another run against Henderson in the top of the fourth and pushed the lead to 5-0 with solo home run in the top of the fifth off Nashville reliever Will Childers.

Nashville responded in the bottom of the seventh off Indianapolis reliever Michael Darrell-Hicks. Avans socked a solo shot over the right field wall to make it 5-1. Ernesto Martinez Jr. singled, and Raynel Delgado walked to put runners on first and second. A throwing error allowed Martinez Jr. to score and Delgado to reach third. Cameron lifted a single to right, scoring Delgado and cutting the Sounds’ deficit to 5-3.

The Indians pushed the lead back to four with a couple of runs against Sounds reliever Easton McGee. Jimmy Herron was hit by a pitch and Cameron walked in the bottom of the ninth, but the Sounds went left the pair of runners on base with the potential tying run standing in the on-deck circle.

Nashville has the day off on Monday before resuming the homestand with the start of a six-game series against the Charlotte Knights (Triple-A, Chicago White Sox). First pitch on Tuesday from First Horizon Park is slated for 6:35pm CT.