Nashville Sounds End Skid With 5-4 Victory Over Durham Bulls

Durham, NC – The Milwaukee Brewers No. 4 prospect, Jeferson Quero, drove in a season-high five runs to help end the Nashville Sounds seven-game losing streak in a 5-4 win over the Durham Bulls on Tuesday from Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

Right-hander Chad Patrick tossed his 13th straight start of 5.0 or more innings, while Steward Berroa stole three bases and scored three times.

The Sounds began the scoring in the top of the first against Bulls starter Yoniel Curet. Berroa led off with a walk and stole second to put a runner in scoring position. Quero roped a single to left, plating Berroa to make it a 1-0 ballgame. Durham tied it in the bottom of the second on a solo blast from Bob Seymour off Patrick.

In the top of the third, the Sounds took back the lead against Curet. Berroa singled to center and moved up to second on a throwing error. After stealing third, Berroa scored on a sacrifice fly from Quero to put Nashville up 2-1. The Bulls responded in the bottom half of the inning with a solo homer from Kameron Misner off Patrick.

Bob Seymour put Durham up 3-2 with a solo home run off Patrick in the bottom of the fourth, but the Sounds bounced back against Bulls reliever Cole Wilcox in the top of the fifth. Ernesto Martinez Jr. doubled and Berroa singled to put runners on first and third. Quero launched a three-run homer to left center field, giving him five RBI and putting Nashville ahead 5-3. Seymour brought Durham within one with his third homer of the game in bottom of the sixth.

In the bottom of the ninth, Nashville reliever Joel Payamps tossed a scoreless inning to earn his fourth save and finalize a 5-4 win for the Sounds.

Nashville looks to win their second game of the series on Wednesday. First pitch is set for 5:35pm CT from Durham Bulls Athletic Park.