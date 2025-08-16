Austin Peay State University Soccer Travels to Morehead State for Sunday Road Match

Clarksville, TN – After its most recent loss to Vanderbilt, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team heads to the Bluegrass State to face Morehead State, with a Sunday match that starts at 12:00pm CT at MSU Soccer Field in Morehead, KY.

Austin Peay (0-1-0) played to a 7-0 loss to No. 17 Vanderbilt, Thursday, with Taylor Grover, Sophie Davidson, and Ellie Dreas all taking shots in the contest. Previously, the APSU Govs won a 1-0 exhibition shutout against Belmont, with Grover scoring the game-winner in the 75th minute of the match.

Lauryn Berry earned the start for the APSU Govs between the pipes, seeing 66:59 minutes in the net, and collecting seven saves to put her 16 saves outside the top 10 in career saves.

Morehead State (0-1-0) is coming off a 3-0 loss against Marshall on Thursday.

Claire Cress started between the pipes for Morehead in their season opener and played all 90 minutes, starting the season with a .750 save percentage with nine saves.

What to Know

Morehead leads the all-time series 14-7-2.

Austin Peay State University holds a one-game win streak over the Eagles, winning their last match 2-1 at home on September 3rd, 2023.

The APSU Govs are 3-5-2 in their last 10 games on the road.

Sunday’s match marks the fourth time the Govs have played on August 17th.

The only time Austin Peay State University has won on this date was in its 2018 season opener against Middle Tennessee State in a 1-0 victory at home.

What a Win Means

Austin Peay State University’s first win against Morehead and in Morehead, KY, since September 22nd, 2016.

Head coach Kim McGowan‘s 50th career win and 16th as head coach for the Govs.

