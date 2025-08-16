Nashville Sounds Fall to Durham Bulls 7-5 Despite Home Runs from Jake Bauers, Freddy Zamora

Durham, NC – The Nashville Sounds dropped their Saturday night game against the Durham Bulls 7-5. Rehabbing Jake Bauers turned in a multi-hit performance that included his second straight game with a home run while Jeferson Quero continued his big series at the plate with a pair of extra-base hits for the Sounds.

Drew Avans wasted no time extending his hitting streak to a team-best nine games with a leadoff single in the first inning. Quero gave the Sounds a brief lead with a two-out, RBI double before the opening frame came to a close.

Each of the first four batters Josh Maciejewski faced in the bottom of the first reached base, including a two-RBI double with the bases loaded to put the Bulls out in front. All four hits and runs allowed by Maciejewski came in the bottom of the first as he worked just 1.2 IP as the starter in the planned bullpen game for the Sounds.

Bauers jumped on the first pitch he saw in his second at-bat for a two-run home run to draw Nashville within a run after Jimmy Herron led off the inning with a single of his own. Durham extended their lead to 6-3 in the bottom of the fifth. Three straight walks to load in the bases started the outing for reliever Will Childers before allowing a two-RBI single on the only hit he allowed over his inning of work.

Bauers made it a two-hit night with a double in the top of the sixth and would later come around to score on a productive groundout and the second RBI of the night for Quero. The Sounds and Bulls traded runs in the bottom of the sixth and top of the seventh to end the night’s scoring. Freddy Zamora greeted Eric Orze with a home run to left field on the first pitch the Bulls’ reliever tossed in relief of Brian Van Belle.

The Sounds will look to take the series in the finale against Durham Sunday evening. Nashville can also earn the season series win over the Bulls with a win and place Sounds’ manager Rick Sweet third on the all-time wins list for Minor League managers. First pitch is scheduled for 4:05pm CT and RHP Carlos Rodriguez (3-4, 4.10 ERA) will get the start for Nashville.