Austin Peay State University Volleyball Battles Hard but Falls to Tennessee Tech in Stacheville Challenge Finale

Austin Peay State University Volleyball Pushes Tennessee Tech to Five Sets in Stacheville Challenge Clash. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)
APSU Women's VolleyballClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team took Tennessee Tech to five sets, but could not overcome its early deficit to close out the Stacheville Challenge 3-2, Saturday, at the Winfield Dunn Center. 

Austin Peay (0-3) began the first set quickly, going up 9-3 on Tennessee Tech (2-1) with a block by Reaghan Larkin and Nya Browne, forcing a TTU timeout. The Golden Eagles fought off their early deficit, tying the match at 16. Six straight TTU points allowed them to lead 22-16. The Governors battled back, as a 9-1 run ended the set at 25-23 in favor of APSU. 

The two teams went back-and-forth, tying the match at 6. Tennessee Tech began to pull away with six straight points, giving them an 11-6 lead. The Golden Eagles extended their lead to as many as six at 18-12, but quick points and an ace by Reagan Anderson got the Red & White back within three at 18-15. The two teams exchanged points, as an ace by Browne cut the Govs’ deficit to one at 22-21. Tennessee Tech ended the set on a 3-0 run to take the second set, 25-21.

The Governors opened the third set quickly, going up 10-2 on their opponent. The Golden Eagles responded with nine straight points to tie the set at 10. TTU continued to extend its lead, going up 19-15 thanks to a 6-0 run, but the Governors fought back to tie the set at 20 with a kill by Lauren Wallace and blocks by Larkin and Browne, forcing a TTU timeout.

A 4-1 run from the APSU Govs gave them the 24-21 set point, but the Golden Eagles fought off the set point with a kill from Alayna Pierce. A block by Larkin and Dayan Malave ended the set, giving the Govs the 25-22 win. 

Tennessee Tech opened the fourth set on a 10-2 run, including two aces from MK Roberts. The Golden Eagles continued to extend their lead, but the Govs got as close as two at 15-13. Tennessee Tech ended the set with a 10-2 run to force the fifth set.

The Golden Eagles continued their momentum from the fourth set, going up 10-5 to open the final set. The Governors managed to cut their deficit to one at 13-12, but Tennessee Tech ended the set with back-to-back kills by Sarah Noto for the 3-2 victory. 

Match Points

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates on coach Amstutz’s inaugural season, follow the volleyball team on X and Instagram (@GovsVolleyball) or check back in at LetsGoPeay.com.

About APSU Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University volleyball team is back in action at the Billiken Invitational, September 5th-6th, in St. Louis, Missouri. 

