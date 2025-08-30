Austin Peay State University Volleyball Battles Hard but Falls to Tennessee Tech in Stacheville Challenge Finale

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team took Tennessee Tech to five sets, but could not overcome its early deficit to close out the Stacheville Challenge 3-2, Saturday, at the Winfield Dunn Center.

Austin Peay (0-3) began the first set quickly, going up 9-3 on Tennessee Tech (2-1) with a block by Reaghan Larkin and Nya Browne, forcing a TTU timeout. The Golden Eagles fought off their early deficit, tying the match at 16. Six straight TTU points allowed them to lead 22-16. The Governors battled back, as a 9-1 run ended the set at 25-23 in favor of APSU.

The two teams went back-and-forth, tying the match at 6. Tennessee Tech began to pull away with six straight points, giving them an 11-6 lead. The Golden Eagles extended their lead to as many as six at 18-12, but quick points and an ace by Reagan Anderson got the Red & White back within three at 18-15. The two teams exchanged points, as an ace by Browne cut the Govs’ deficit to one at 22-21. Tennessee Tech ended the set on a 3-0 run to take the second set, 25-21.

The Governors opened the third set quickly, going up 10-2 on their opponent. The Golden Eagles responded with nine straight points to tie the set at 10. TTU continued to extend its lead, going up 19-15 thanks to a 6-0 run, but the Governors fought back to tie the set at 20 with a kill by Lauren Wallace and blocks by Larkin and Browne, forcing a TTU timeout.

A 4-1 run from the APSU Govs gave them the 24-21 set point, but the Golden Eagles fought off the set point with a kill from Alayna Pierce. A block by Larkin and Dayan Malave ended the set, giving the Govs the 25-22 win.

Tennessee Tech opened the fourth set on a 10-2 run, including two aces from MK Roberts. The Golden Eagles continued to extend their lead, but the Govs got as close as two at 15-13. Tennessee Tech ended the set with a 10-2 run to force the fifth set.

The Golden Eagles continued their momentum from the fourth set, going up 10-5 to open the final set. The Governors managed to cut their deficit to one at 13-12, but Tennessee Tech ended the set with back-to-back kills by Sarah Noto for the 3-2 victory.

Match Points

Reaghan Larkin led with nine kills and five blocks, both career-highs.

Sarah Butler paced the Govs with 16 assists, a career-high.

Reagan Anderson led with 17 digs.

