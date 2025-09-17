63.6 F
Thursday, September 18, 2025
Nashville Sounds Defeat Louisville Bats 4-1 to Even Series

Tyler Black Leads Nashville Sounds with Three Hits; Trio of Pitchers Hold Louisville Bats to One Run. (Nashville Sounds)
Nashville SoundsLouisville, KY – The Nashville Sounds evened their series in Louisville with a 4-1 win on Wednesday afternoon over the Bats at Louisville Slugger Field. Tyler Black led the way offensively for Nashville with three hits and the Sounds used a trio of pitchers to hold the Bats to one run.

For the second game in a row, Nashville collected four doubles off Louisville pitching and got the doubles from four different players in the lineup. Garrett Stallings made his final start of the year and allowed the lone Louisville run to come across in the bottom of the first inning.

Stallings looked poised to get out of the inning unharmed with back-to-back strikeouts after allowing a leadoff single, but a two-out single gave the Bats the early lead.

Two of the four Nashville doubles helped even the score with consecutive two-out doubles off the bats of Steward Berroa and Daz Cameron in the top of the third. The score remained tied at one through the end of Stallings start as he worked 5.1 IP and pitched around eight hits without a walk to keep Louisville to one run. Nashville took their first lead of the series with a productive groundout from Luis Urias to score Cameron after the leadoff hitter began the seventh inning with his second hit of the day.

After singles in the third and fifth innings, Black doubled in the top of the ninth and later came around to make it a two-run game on a wild pitch. A Louisville error and one-out walk issued to Jefferson Quero sent Brandon Lockridge to the plate in the ninth. He laced the fourth double of the game to score Urias and make it a 4-1 game.

In relief of Stallings, Robert Gasser worked 2.2 IP without allowing a hit and collected three strikeouts to pick up the win. Will Childers got the ball in the bottom of the ninth. He issued a walk to start the inning and allowed a two-out single before eventually facing the potential tying run in Hector Rodriguez. Childers worked a groundout to collect his second Triple-A save and secure the 4-1 win for the Sounds.

Game three of the series will be a 5:35pm CT first pitch at Louisville Slugger Field on Thursday evening. LHP Tucker Davidson (1-0, 4.50 ERA) will get the start for Nashville against RHP Chase Petty (6-12, 5.82 ERA) and the Bats.

