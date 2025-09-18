Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for September 19th-22nd 2025

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville-Montgomery County residents can expect a stretch of hot and mostly sunny days heading into the weekend, with highs reaching into the 90s before slight chances of showers arrive late Saturday night and into the start of next week.

While daytime conditions will stay warm and pleasant, cooler nights in the low-to-mid 60s will provide some relief.

Expect mostly sunny skies on Friday with a high near 94. Winds will be calm early before becoming south-southeast at 5 mph.

Conditions turn mostly cloudy Friday night with a low near 63. Winds from the south at 5 mph will ease and become calm later in the night.

Saturday will be another warm day with mostly sunny skies and a high near 91. Winds will stay calm in the morning before shifting south at 5 mph in the afternoon.

A 20 percent chance of showers develops Saturday night after 1:00am under partly cloudy skies. The low will dip to around 64, with light winds becoming calm.

On Sunday, it will be mostly sunny with a high near 89, though scattered showers and possible afternoon thunderstorms may develop after 1:00pm. Winds from the south will increase slightly at 5 to 10 mph. Precipitation chance is 20 percent.

A 20 percent chance of showers lingers after 1:00am Sunday night, under partly cloudy skies, with a low near 64. Winds will be light out of the south-southeast.

To begin the work week, Monday, another mostly sunny day is on tap with a high near 88. Showers and a few afternoon thunderstorms remain possible after 1:00pm, with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Monday night closes out with a 20 percent chance of showers under mostly cloudy skies, with lows around 63.

As the region wraps up the workweek, expect plenty of sunshine and heat before some isolated showers move into the forecast. While rain chances remain low, residents should be mindful of the potential for pop-up storms heading into late weekend and early next week.