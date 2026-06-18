Stormy Start Gives Way to Pleasant Juneteenth Before Rain Returns Late Weekend: Clarksville Weather Forecast June 18th–22nd

Clarksville, TN – Residents across Clarksville-Montgomery County will contend with another round of showers and thunderstorms before drier air arrives for the Juneteenth holiday and the start of the weekend. After a soggy Thursday, sunshine and lower humidity will provide a brief break before rain and thunderstorms return Sunday and continue into early next week.

Conditions on Thursday will remain unsettled as showers and thunderstorms are expected through much of the day. Some storms may produce heavy downpours as temperatures climb to around 87 degrees. Southwest winds of 5 to 15 mph, with gusts reaching 20 mph, will accompany the storms, and rainfall amounts could be higher in stronger cells.

Rain chances will gradually diminish Thursday night, although scattered thunderstorms are still possible before midnight. Skies will remain mostly cloudy overnight with temperatures falling to around 65 degrees. Light winds will become calm as the evening progresses.

Sunshine returns for Juneteenth, bringing a pleasant change to the area. High temperatures will top out near 83 degrees under mostly clear skies, with a light north wind helping to keep humidity levels comfortable.

Visibility may be reduced in some areas Friday night as patchy fog develops before and after 3:00am. Aside from the fog, skies will be partly cloudy with overnight lows dropping to around 62 degrees and light winds becoming calm.

The first half of the weekend looks favorable on Saturday with mostly sunny skies and afternoon temperatures reaching 86 degrees. Winds will remain light, shifting from calm to a gentle south-southeast breeze.

Late Saturday night, isolated showers and thunderstorms may begin to develop after 1:00am. Skies will remain partly cloudy, and temperatures will settle near 68 degrees with little wind.

Rain chances increase on Sunday as scattered showers and thunderstorms become more widespread during the afternoon. Temperatures will rise to around 87 degrees while south winds increase to 5 to 10 mph, with gusts reaching 20 mph.

Wet weather continues Sunday night with showers and thunderstorms likely across Clarksville-Montgomery County. Overnight temperatures will hold near 70 degrees, and southwest winds of 10 to 15 mph could gust to 20 mph.

Another unsettled day is expected on Monday as showers and thunderstorms remain likely under mostly cloudy skies. Afternoon temperatures will stay cooler, reaching around 82 degrees.

Lingering showers may continue Monday night, though rainfall coverage should decrease. Mostly cloudy skies will persist with overnight lows falling to around 64 degrees.

After a stormy start to the period, residents will enjoy a pleasant and sunny Juneteenth and a largely dry Saturday before more widespread rain and thunderstorms return Sunday and Monday. Those with outdoor plans later in the weekend should monitor the forecast and remain alert for changing conditions.