Sports

Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Opens Fall Campaign with annual APSU Fall Tournament

Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Hosts Annual Fall Tournament at Governors Courts. (APSU Sports Information)
APSU Women's TennisClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team opens its fall campaign with the annual APSU Fall Tournament, Friday-Sunday, at the Governors Tennis Courts. 

The Governors welcome Chattanooga, Western Kentucky, and Murray State for a three-day, round robin event. 

The first day of the tournament opens with doubles, featuring WKU against Austin Peay State University. Singles competition follows, with the Govs matching up with the Hilltoppers again. Murray is competing against UTC in both singles and doubles. 

The second day will start at 10:00am and will start with singles, followed by three sets of doubles matches. APSU will see WKU in the morning with singles and doubles competition, and Chattanooga and Murray in the afternoon in doubles competition. 

Day three concludes the tournament with Austin Peay State University facing Murray State in both doubles and singles. 

Previously, the Govs took home thirty wins across three days, with 13 wins the first day, 12 wins the second day, and five wins on the sixth day during the 2024 APSU Fall Tournament. 

The roster includes six returners, including seniors Sophia Baranov and Ayden Kujawa, with two freshmen, Clemence Butavand and Katie Oliver

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis

Following its home event, the Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team travels to the Georgia Southern Fall Shootout, October 10th – October 12th, in Statesboro, Georgia. 

APSU Fall Tournament Schedule 

Day One: Friday 19th (2:00pm)

Doubles  

Western Kentucky vs Austin Peay 

Murray State vs Chattanooga

Singles 

Austin Peay vs Western Kentucky

Murray State vs Chattanooga

Day Two: Saturday 20th (10:00am) 

Singles  

Austin Peay vs. Chattanooga 

Western Kentucky vs Murray State 

Doubles  

Chattanooga vs. Austin Peay 

Western Kentucky vs. Murray State

Doubles (cont.) 

Chattanooga vs. Murray State

Austin Peay vs. Western Kentucky

Doubles (cont.) 

Austin Peay vs. Murray State

Chattanooga vs. Western Kentucky

Day Three: Sunday 21st  (9:00am) 

Doubles  

Western Kentucky vs. Chattanooga

Austin Peay vs. Murray State

Singles  

Western Kentucky vs. Chattanooga 

Austin Peay vs. Murray State 

