Vivian Burke Scores First-Career Goal as APSU Soccer Falls to Bellarmine in ASUN Opener 2-1

Clarksville, TN – Junior midfielder Vivian Burke scored her first career goal with a first-half equalizer, but it wasn’t enough as the Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team played to a 2-1 loss against Bellarmine to open Atlantic Sun Conference play, Thursday, at Morgan Brothers Field in Clarksville, Tennessee.

Bellarmine came out of the gates with an early second-minute goal off the head of Lucy von Stefenelli after a cross from Aubrey Bally following a drive down the right side of the pitch.

The first half would continue for another 22 minutes with plentiful offense on both sides of the field before sophomore Paige Chrustowski was fouled just outside the box. Burke would be the one to take the free kick and put the ball in the bottom right of the net to even the score 1-1.

The score would remain tied for just a short time. Kylie Brandes fouled a Knight inside the box, allowing von Stefenelli to land a penalty kick on the left side of the goal in the 36th minute to put Bellarmine ahead 2-1.

The remainder of the match would go by without another score, with lots of physical and intense play, as 34 fouls were committed during the match, and three yellow cards were issued.

Austin Peay State University had the edge over Bellarmine offensively, as the Governors outshot the Knights 17-13 during the match, and took four corners to the Knights’ one.

Burke and senior forward Ellie Dreas led the APSU Govs with four shots and a pair of shots on goal each. And junior keeper Lauryn Berry slid into seventh all-time in career saves by a Governor, passing Katie Bahn (2021-24),

Inside The Box Score

Six Governors played all 90 minutes: Berry, Dreas, Carolyne Young, McKenna Hogan, Emily Steiner, and Burke.

Kendall Hecht entered the match for her first minutes of the season, seeing 5 on the pitch.

Austin Peay State University’s 17 shots are a season-high, topping its 13 shots at Northern Kentucky on August 21st.

Follow The APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ 2025 campaign, follow the Austin Peay State University soccer team on X and Instagram (@GovsWSOC) and Facebook (Austin Peay Soccer). Or check back later at LetsGoPeay.com.

Next Up For APSU Soccer

The Austin Peay State University soccer team continues Atlantic Sun Conference play at home against Eastern Kentucky for Senior Day, Sunday, starting at 1:00pm CT at Morgan Brothers Field in Clarksville, Tennessee.