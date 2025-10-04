APSU Soccer Wraps Up Road Stretch with Showdown at Central Arkansas

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team played to a 2-1 loss at North Alabama Thursday, and looks to wrap up its road stretch with some points at Central Arkansas, starting with a Sunday 1:00pm match at the Bill Stephens Soccer Complex in Conway, Arkansas.

Austin Peay (0-9-3, 0-4-0 ASUN) fell to North Alabama, Thursday, despite the APSU Govs scoring their second goal of the season. Freshman midfielder Abby Mathews scored the equalizer in the 49th minute for her first-career goal. The Govs look to bring the offense to Conway, to a team that has allowed just 13 goals this season.

Central Arkansas (4-7-0, 1-3-0 ASUN) is coming off a 2-1 loss at home against Gold Division leader Lipscomb on Thursday. The Bears claimed their first Atlantic Sun Conference victory at Bellarmine (September 28th) a week ago. Those three points from the win are all that separate the APSU Govs from the No. 5 spot in the Gold Division standings.

What to Know

Sunday’s match will be the fourth meeting between the Governors and the Bears.

The APSU Govs are 2-5-3 in their last 10 games on the road.

Austin Peay State University is 52-136-22 all-time on the road.

Sunday’s match marks the ninth time the Governors have played on October 5th.

Austin Peay State University’s record on October 5th is 2-6-0.

The last time Austin Peay State University played on this date was at Florida Gulf Coast in 2023, where the Govs lost by a score of 0-2.

The last time that Austin Peay State University won on this date was at home against Eastern Kentucky in 2018, winning 3-0.

What a Win Means

Austin Peay State University’s first win against Central Arkansas.

Head coach Kim McGowan‘s 50th career win and 16th as head coach for the APSU Govs.

