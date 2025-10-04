Austin Peay State University Volleyball Suffers 3-0 Loss to Eastern Kentucky in Friday Home Volleyball Match

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team dropped a 3-0 decision to Eastern Kentucky on Friday at the Winfield Dunn Center.

Austin Peay (2-13, 0-3 ASUN) and Eastern Kentucky (10-5, 2-1 ASUN) back-and-forth to begin the first set, seeing 11 ties and six lead changes. The last tie of the set was at 18 with a kill by Nicole Okojie, assisted by Sarah Butler.

The Colonels scored five straight points, allowing them to pull away at 23-18. A block by Okojie and Taly Cloyd, followed by an EKU error, got the APSU Govs within three at 23-20, but Eastern Kentucky ended the set on a Gov service error and a kill by Addison Burke to take the 25-20 first set win.

Eastern Kentucky took control of the second set, going up 10-5 to force a Governor timeout. A kill by Dayan Malavé and a Colonel error would get the Govs as close as 10-7, but EKU extended their lead to nine at 24-15. The Governors fought off two set points with a kill by Cloyd and an EKU error, but a kill by Carson Ledford gave the Colonels the 25-17 second-set win.

The Colonels took control of the third set quickly, leading 9-4. Austin Peay State University battled back to tie the set at 15 with a block by Cloyd and Okojie. Eastern Kentucky continued to extend its lead, taking the 25-19 third set win.

Match Points

Taly Cloyd paced the APSU Govs with 10 kills. Cloyd also had two blocks.

Nicole Okojie led with a .364 hitting percentage with five kills on 11 attempts.

Brooklynn Merrell led with 14 assists; Sarah Butler had 10.

Merrell and Reagan Anderson had one ace each.

Anderson led with 21 digs.

Dayan Malavé had five blocks

Next Up For APSU Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University volleyball team faces Bellarmine tomorrow at 7:00pm in the Winfield Dunn Center.