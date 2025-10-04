Prediabetes and Heart Disease Pose Hidden Dangers, But Lifestyle Changes Can Help

Woonsocket, RI – Prediabetes and heart disease are two of the most common—and preventable—health threats in the U.S. More than 98 million adults have prediabetes, while heart disease remains the nation’s leading cause of death, claiming a life every 34 seconds, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Because both diseases often progress silently, many people don’t realize they’re at risk until serious complications occur. The good news: Early detection and prevention can make a big difference.

Understanding Prediabetes

Prediabetes means blood sugar levels are elevated but not yet at the threshold of diabetes. Left untreated, it often leads to type 2 diabetes and increases cardiovascular risk. Alarmingly, more than eight in 10 adults with prediabetes don’t know they have it, the CDC reports. That’s why regular screening is so important.

Understanding Heart Disease

The term “heart disease” covers a range of conditions, but the most common in the U.S. is coronary artery disease (CAD), which reduces blood flow to the heart and can trigger a heart attack. Nearly half of adults over 40, says Medical News Today, may have undiagnosed heart disease, and the CDC estimates one in five heart attacks are “silent.”

Shared Risk Factors

Prediabetes and heart disease share many of the same risk factors: being overweight, living a sedentary lifestyle, smoking, high cholesterol and high blood pressure. About half of U.S. adults have at least one of these risks, the CDC believes. Without lifestyle changes or treatment, prediabetes can progress into type 2 diabetes, a condition strongly linked to heart disease and stroke. Unfortunately, these risks aren’t limited to older adults; conditions like prediabetes are increasingly seen in teens and younger adults.

Taking the CDC’s prediabetes risk test and knowing your numbers—blood pressure, cholesterol, glucose—are important first steps. MinuteClinic®, the medical clinic inside select CVS Pharmacy® locations, offers screening options for each of these measures.

Stress, depression and anxiety also play a role, worsening blood sugar control and heart health. Understanding this connection, and to support whole-person care, MinuteClinic now offers virtual talk therapy for patients 13 and older in 49 states, seven days a week, with evening appointments available.

Screening and Early Detection

Simple screenings can support early detection, reducing the risk of life-altering complications. A plasma glucose test requires only a quick finger stick after an overnight fast. Blood pressure, cholesterol and glucose checks are equally quick and valuable. MinuteClinic providers are trained to interpret results, give guidance and create an action plan for your care.

Prevention and Lifestyle

The most powerful defense is prevention. Evidence shows that modest, consistent changes can lower risk for both prediabetes and heart disease:

• Losing 5-7% of body weight if overweight

• Being active for at least 150 minutes each week

• Eating more whole grains, fruits, and vegetables while limiting added sugars and processed foods

• Avoiding smoking and moderating alcohol intake

• Prioritizing sleep and stress management

MinuteClinic offers virtual and in-person weight-loss programs where providers help patients set realistic goals, review health status, and prescribe medication if clinically indicated. GLP-1 prescribing is not available in all states. Within six weeks, 65% of participants who visit at least twice see measurable weight loss.

What You Can Do

Often, the first step in getting and staying healthy is knowing your risk. By scheduling a screening at MinuteClinic, whether for blood pressure, cholesterol or glucose, you can get the clarity you need to make informed choices. The good news is that providers are available seven days a week, with most insurance accepted.

