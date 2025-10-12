APSU Men’s Golf Heads to Little Rock for Everett Buick GMC Classic

Clarksville, TN – Coming off a second-place finish in its last tournament, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team is back in action when it competes at Little Rock’s Everett Buick GMC Classic, Monday and Tuesday, at Chenal Country Club in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Austin Peay State University is joined by Atlantic Sun Conference foes Central Arkansas and Lipscomb at the par-72, 7,115-yard course. Abilene Christian, Coastal Carolina, Furman, James Madison, Lamar, Little Rock, Louisiana, Louisiana-Monroe, Middle Tennessee, North Texas, Southern Miss, Troy, and UAB round out the 16-team, 88-player field.

After finishing tied for second with a score of 203 – tied for the sixth-best 54-hole score in APSU history – at the Sandestin Collegiate Classic, Patton Samuels leads the Governors off in Arkansas. Samuels has shot four-straight rounds in the 60s and leads the APSU Govs with a 69.00 scoring average and five rounds at even or under par. Samuels also is tied for second on the team with five counting scores in six rounds played.

Seth Smith is next in line with a 72.33 scoring average, which is tied for third-best on the team. Smith is tied for second on the team with five counting scores in six rounds played; he also ranks third on the team with three rounds at even or under par and one round in the 60s this season.

With a team-best six counting scores in six rounds played, John Mark Mills is next on the tee for head coach Easton Key. Mills is tied for third on the team with a 72.33 scoring average; he also ranks third with three rounds at even or under par and one round in the 60s this season.

Parker Elkins is next on the tee with a 70.83 scoring average, which ranks second on the team this season. Elkins also ranks second on Austin Peay State University with two rounds in the 60s and four rounds at even or under par. Additionally, he has recorded two counting scores in the three rounds he has played while in the lineup this season.

Rounding out the lineup for the APSU Govs, Jackson Wise is set to make his Austin Peay State University debut. Wise began his collegiate career at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College (MGCCC) and helped the Bulldogs win the 2024 NJCAA DII Men’s Golf National Championship. During his sophomore season at MGCCC, Wise posted a 73.3 scoring average with two wins, four top-three finishes, and a 479-87-18 record against the field.

In Austin Peay State University’s last outing at the Sandestin Collegiate Classic, the Governors posted the 10th-best team 18-hole score in program history when they shot nine-under 275 in the second round. The APSU Govs also recorded the seventh-best team 36-hole score (557) and sixth-best team 54-hole score (836) at the event.

Austin Peay State University is paired with Abilene Christian, Central Arkansas, and James Madison for the first two rounds of the Everett Buick GMC Classic, which begins on Monday with an 8:15am shotgun start. Clippd will have live scoring for the event.

For news, updates, and results, follow the Austin Peay State University men’s golf team on X and Instagram (@GovsMGO) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.