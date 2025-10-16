61.2 F
Clarksville
Friday, October 17, 2025
News

Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports Robin Drive area wide Water Outage for Water Main Leak Repair

Low water pressure possible for vicinity

News Staff
News Staff
Water Outage

Clarksville Gas and Water Department - CGWClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has turned off water service on Robin Drive for water main leak repair work.

The following streets and roads will be affected.

  • Robin Drive (Green Acres Drive to 2217 Robin Drive)
  • Sewell Drive (Green Acres Drive to Conrad Drive)
  • Sewell Court
  • Conrad Drive (Sewell Drive to Robin Drive)
  • Green Acres Drive
  • Pendleton Drive (Green Acres Drive to Robin Drive)
  • Concord Drive (Green Acres Drive to Robin Drive)

Low water pressure may also affect the vicinity during the work.

The water main leak repair work is anticipated to be finished and water service restored by approximately 5:00pm.

News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
