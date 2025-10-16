Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports Robin Drive area wide Water Outage for Water Main Leak Repair

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has turned off water service on Robin Drive for water main leak repair work.

The following streets and roads will be affected.

Robin Drive (Green Acres Drive to 2217 Robin Drive)

Sewell Drive (Green Acres Drive to Conrad Drive)

Sewell Court

Conrad Drive (Sewell Drive to Robin Drive)

Green Acres Drive

Pendleton Drive (Green Acres Drive to Robin Drive)

Concord Drive (Green Acres Drive to Robin Drive)

Low water pressure may also affect the vicinity during the work.

The water main leak repair work is anticipated to be finished and water service restored by approximately 5:00pm.