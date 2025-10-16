Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Water Valve Maintenance for Greenwood Avenue and Woodland Street

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned water valve maintenance work on Friday, October 17th, at 7:30am, and will turn off water service on Greenwood Avenue and Woodland Street.

Utility construction workers will temporarily and intermittently turn off water service according to the work schedule listed. Low water pressure may also affect residents on connecting streets and roads where the work is being done.

Friday, October 17th, from 7:30am to 10:00am.

Greenwood Avenue (Woodland Street to Woodard Street)

Woodland Street

The water valve maintenance is in preparation of water valve replacement work to be scheduled and announced at a later date through normal channels. Please visit the Gas & Water website at www.ClarksvilleGW.com for planned utility construction work.