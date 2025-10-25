70.3 F
APSU Men’s Tennis Finishes Day One of UTC Steve Baras Invite in Chattanooga

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis Kicks Off Play at Chattanooga Invitational Tournament. (APSU Sports Information)
APSU Men's TennisChattanooga, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team completed the first day of the UTC Steve Baras Invite, October 24th, 2025, in Chattanooga, Tennessee. 

Felipe De La Hormaza was defeated by Chattanooga’s Carter Ramthun, in a 6-3, 6-1 match. Glen Arnet fell short against Jacksonville State’s Matei Palcau, also in a 6-3, 6-1 match. Lucas Ranciaro took the loss against Furman’s Alex Han (Furman), dropping the third set in a tie-breaker match, 10-5. 

In doubles, Arnet and Ranciaro took the loss 8-6 against Jacksonville State’s Zach Murphy and Lucius Soller. In doubles play, Bodi Van Galen and Felipe De La Hormaza dropped a tight match to Chattanooga’s Jackson Orsega and Sebastian Johnson, 7–8(4).

Governors vs. Various 

Singles 

Carter Ramthun (Chattanooga) def. Felipe De La Hormaza, 6-3, 6-1

Matei Palcau (Jacksonville State) def. Glen Arnet, 6-3, 6-1

Alex Han (Furman) def. Lucas Ranciaro, 3-6, 6-0, 10-5

Doubles 

Zach Murphy / Lucius Soller (Jacksonville State) def. Glen Arnet / Lucas Ranciaro, 8-6

Jackson Orsega / Sebastian Johnson (Chattanooga) def. Bodi van Galen / Felipe De La Hormaza, 8 (4)- 7 

