Austin Peay State University Volleyball Falls to In-State ASUN Rival Lipscomb at Dunn Center

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team dropped a 3-0 decision to in-state Atlantic Sun Conference rival Lipscomb, Friday, at the Winfield Dunn Center.

Austin Peay (4-17, 2-7 ASUN) and Lipscomb (9-10, 5-4 ASUN) went back and forth to open up the first frame, with a kill by Cora Kuile tying the set at 7. The Govs went on a 4-0 run, including a block by Dayan Malavé, a kill by Taly Cloyd, and an ace by Reagan Anderson, to lead 11-7 and force a Bisons timeout.

Lipscomb responded with a 5-1 run to tie the set at 12. The two teams were tied at every point until the Bisons scored five in a row to take the first set, 25-21.

Lipscomb started the second set quickly, going up 5-2 to force a Governor timeout. The Govs battled back to tie the set at 10, but the Bisons pulled away with a 7-1 run to lead 17-11. The Govs got as close as 17-12, but the Bisons took the 25-14 second frame win.

The Bisons opened the third set with an 18-8 lead. The Governors got as close as 24-18 and fought off four match points, but the Bisons took the 25-18 third set win for the 3-0 match.

Next Up For APSU Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University volleyball team is back in action on Sunday against Queens at 1:00pm at the Winfield Dunn Center.