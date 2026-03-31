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Clarksville Police Department Responds to Injury Crash on Evans Road, Traffic Shut Down

News Staff
By News Staff
Clarksville Police

Clarksville Police Department (CPD)Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is working a wreck with minor injuries, near 1835 Evans Road. The crash occurred at approximately 1:55pm, and Evans Road is completely shut down between the Purple Heart Parkway and Britton Springs Road.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and find an alternate route until the roadway is cleared. The status of the injuries is currently unknown, but they are not considered life-threatening.

No other information is available at this time.

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