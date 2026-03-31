Montgomery County Tennessee Early Voting Begins April 15th Ahead of May 2026 Primary

Montgomery County, TN – Citizens in Montgomery County are encouraged to utilize the early voting period, April 15th through April 30th, for the May 5th, 2026, County Primary (Republican and Democratic), which will determine nominees for the Thursday, August 6th, 2026, State Primary and County General Election.

Tennessee has been ranked number one in the nation for election integrity for the fourth year in a row, and early voting is a safe and secure way to cast a ballot before Election Day.

“We’ve worked to provide multiple locations and flexible hours, so that voting is accessible for everyone in our community,” said Amanda Joslin, Montgomery County Administrator of Elections. “We encourage voters to take advantage of early voting or make a plan to vote on Election Day.”

Early voting will be held April 15th through April 30th, 2026, with four convenient locations available to voters:

Election Commission, 350 Pageant Lane, Suite 404, Clarksville, TN 37040

North Clarksville Library, 435 Jordan Dr, Clarksville, TN 37042

CDE, 2021 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard, Clarksville, TN 37040

Richellen Park, 1466 Highway 149, Clarksville, TN 37040

Voters can find specific hours for each location, view sample ballots, and access additional election information by visiting montgomerytn.gov/election/current-election or contacting the Montgomery County Election Commission.

Tennesseans voting early or on Election Day should remember to bring valid photo identification to the polls. A driver’s license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, the Tennessee state government, or the federal government is acceptable—even if expired. College student IDs are not accepted.

For more information, contact the Montgomery County Election Commission at 931.648.5707.