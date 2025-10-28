Austin Peay State University Women’s Golf Finishes Ninth at The Judson Tournament

Hattiesburg, MS – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team concluded the fall season with a ninth-place finish at the Judson at the Hattiesburg Country Club.

The Govs shot a final round 313 to finish the tournament with a 928 total to finish 11 strokes behind Lamar and Belmont and nine strokes ahead of Alabama State.

Ella Arnzen shot a final round five-over 77. Her 227 tournament total left her in a tie for 26th place. Jillian Breedlove’s final round, five over 77, gave her a 232 total, leaving her in a tie for 42nd place.

Abby Hirtzel and Jordin Cowing finished in 48th and 49th place, respectively. Hirtzel had a final round ten-over 82 for a tournament total of 236. Cowing shot an eight-over 80 for a total of 237.

Abby Jimenez rounded out the Governors’ scoring lineup with a seven-over 79 to end the tournament in a tie for 53rd with a 54-hole total of 241.

Playing as an individual, Autumn Spencer shot a final round one-under 71, which gave her a 54-hole total of 229, placing her in a tie for 32nd. The senior carded five birdies and moved up 16 spots on the leaderboard.

Makenna Cox finished in a tie for 53rd place with Jimenez after shooting a seven-over 79 for a 241 total. Individual Katie Roberts shot an 84 in the final round.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Golf

The Austin Peay State University women’s golf team is back in action this spring at the Texas Golf Throwdown hosted by Sam Houston State, February 16th-17th, 2026, at the Woodlands Country Club in Woodlands, Texas.