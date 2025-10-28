Tennessee Department of Correction to Conduct Operation Blackout on Halloween

Nashville, TN – On Halloween, probation and parole officers with the Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) will carry out Operation Blackout, a statewide effort designed to enhance public safety and protect children during trick-or-treating.

Operation Blackout is an annual compliance operation targeting sex offenders under TDOC supervision whose convictions involve minors. Officers will conduct unannounced home visits to verify that high-risk individuals follow special restrictions for the holiday.

As part of this operation, offenders are prohibited from:

Answering the door to trick-or-treaters on Halloween. Porch lights must remain off and front doors closed.

Distributing Halloween treats, candy, favors, or gifts to children at their residence or any other home. Offenders may not visit or be present in any residence where these items are being distributed.

The distribution of treats, candy, favors, or gifts by anyone at the offender’s registered residence.

Wearing costumes.

Having a Halloween party at the offenders’ residence.

Visiting corn mazes, haunted houses, hayrides, or any other seasonal activities, or attending any function where children are gathered, even if it is a private residence.

“This is about being present, reinforcing expectations, and helping to ensure families can enjoy the holiday with peace of mind,” said Chris Hansen, TDOC’s Assistant Commissioner of Community Supervision.

With more than 26,000 registered sex offenders in Tennessee, and approximately 5,000 under active TDOC supervision, this operation gives families an extra layer of reassurance that restrictions are being followed.