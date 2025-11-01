Clarksville Obituary: Jimmy Booth

Clarksville, TN – Jimmy Booth, age 79, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Friday, October 31st, 2025.
Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00pm Tuesday, November 4th, 2025 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. Benton Jackson officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 11:00am until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Jimmy entered this life on February 20th, 1946, in Montgomery County, TN to the late Homer and Virginia Booth. Jimmy’s career included working for Trane Company, Yellow Freight Company, formerly owned East College Amoco Station and he ultimately retired from owning Booth Construction and farming.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis Powell Booth; son, Cale Booth and brother, Charles Booth.
Survivors include his sons, Chad Booth (Leslie), and Chris Booth (Brandy); grandchildren, Mason Booth, Finley Booth, Seth Booth, and Dylan Booth; siblings, Ronnie Booth, Nancy Dye, Marilyn Cherry, Terry Griffy, and Jerry Griffy.
Pallbearers will be Bubba Cherry, Dallas Carney, Mason Booth, Seth Booth, Dylan Booth, Chris Booth, Chad Booth, and Ben Griffy.
Online condolence may be made at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com
