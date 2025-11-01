51.5 F
Bikers Who Care Host 13th Annual Bubba Langford Memorial Poker Run to Support Kids

Tony Centonze
By Tony Centonze

Clarksville Living MagazineClarksville, TN – “This is our 13th Annual Bubba Langford Memorial Poker Run,” Bill Langford said. “They (Bikers Who Care) started doing this a year after my son died, and bless their hearts for keeping it up.

“We’re going to raise a little money for the kids, and have some fun. We’re going to run down to a friends place in Dover and hang around. Then tonight, we’re going to come back to the clubhouse where we’ll enjoy a big band, some hot food and maybe a little cold beer.”

This was a BWC event. The local group, an organization of motorcycle enthusiasts founded in 1982 with the very first Leslie W. Watson Memorial Toy Run, donates a substantial amount of money to local children’s charities every year.

“We’ve had some people come all the way from Florida to help us out today,” Langford continued. “We should have close to 100 riders today. Bubba was a mess,” Langford said with a smile, “but he was everybody’s friend. I’m glad everyone still remembers him like they do.”

Donna Langford joined in, “I’m so grateful that his brothers and sisters are keeping his memory alive with this event. It warms my heart. He was a special person, even if I did raise him. I miss him every day. Today is going to be a great day!”

Photo Gallery

