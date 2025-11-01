Clarksville Families Flock to Hilltop Supermarket’s Spooktacular Annual Trunk or Treat

Clarksville, TN – Halloween spirit was in full swing Friday evening, October 31st, 2025, as Hilltop Supermarket hosted its annual Trunk or Treat event, drawing hundreds of excited families to the beloved community tradition.

From 5:00pm to 7:00pm, the side lot at Hilltop was transformed into a festive Halloween wonderland filled with decorated cars, costumed families, and the sweet sounds of laughter echoing through the cool fall air.

“So, what we’ve got going on here tonight is our annual Halloween Trunk or Treat at Hilltop,” said Cody Jackson, Hilltop Supermarket. “We’ve got the Palmyra Volunteer Fire Department, First Federal Bank, several local businesses, and plenty of volunteers all coming together to make this happen. Families are out here having a great time, handing out candy, and just enjoying the evening. The community turnout has been fantastic—it’s really a good time for everyone.”

The event provided a safe and family-friendly environment for trick-or-treaters of all ages, offering parents peace of mind while children collected candy and treats from elaborately decorated trunks. There was no shortage of goodies — tables and vehicles were overflowing with candy, apples, oranges, and freshly grilled hotdogs, ensuring no one left empty-handed.

Hilltop employees joined forces with local businesses, the Palmyra Volunteer Fire Department, and numerous community volunteers to make the evening a success. Together, they created a vibrant and welcoming space for families to enjoy Halloween without worry.

“We’re dressed up as characters from The Wizard of Oz and handing out candy to all the kids in the community,” First Federal Bank’s M’Kenzie Smith stated with a smile. “We love working at First Federal—it’s such a great community to be part of. And we absolutely love Hilltop; they’re like family, along with everyone else out here tonight.”

Kids arrived dressed as superheroes, princesses, ghosts, witches, and just about every character imaginable, while adults joined the fun with creative costumes of their own. Vehicles lined up in colorful, spooky displays — from cobweb-covered trunks to pumpkin patches and haunted graveyards — drawing delighted reactions from children and parents alike.

The sense of community was unmistakable as neighbors greeted one another, laughter filled the air, and the joy of the season brought everyone together. The Palmyra Volunteer Fire Department’s participation was especially popular with kids eager to see the fire trucks up close and meet local first responders.

As the evening came to a close, Hilltop Supermarket’s Trunk or Treat once again proved to be one of Clarksville’s favorite fall traditions, offering families a night of fun, friendship, and festive Halloween spirit. Plans are already underway for next year’s event — and if this year’s turnout is any indication, it’s sure to be even bigger and better.

