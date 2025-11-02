Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for November 2nd- 7th, 2025

Clarksville, TN – Residents can look forward to a gradual warm-up this week as cooler weekend conditions give way to mild, sunny days and crisp, calm nights.

Patchy fog and light winds will accompany the region early in the week, but by midweek, warmer temperatures and plenty of sunshine will make for an ideal stretch of early November weather.

A few light showers are possible Sunday between 9:00am and 11:00am, with a 20 percent chance of rain to start the day. Skies will remain mostly cloudy with a high near 54 degrees. Winds will be calm early, shifting to a light north breeze of around 5 mph by morning.

Patchy fog may develop after 9:00pm Sunday night under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will dip to around 34 degrees, and winds will remain calm, creating a chilly and still night across the county.

On Monday, skies will clear for a bright and sunny start to the week, with highs reaching near 62 degrees. Winds will be calm in the morning, increasing slightly from the west around 5 mph by the afternoon.

Expect mostly clear skies Monday night with a low around 35 degrees. Patchy fog could form after 10:00pm, accompanied by calm winds, making for another cool and quiet night.

Morning fog may linger briefly on Tuesday before giving way to sunshine and pleasant conditions. The high will climb to around 67 degrees, with a light south breeze near 5 mph developing in the afternoon.

Tuesday night will see skies turn partly cloudy as temperatures fall to around 44 degrees. A gentle south-southwest wind around 5 mph will continue through the night.

For Wednesday, the warming trend continues with abundant sunshine and a high near 70 degrees. Expect a west-southwest wind between 10 and 15 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph, bringing a refreshing autumn breeze.

Clear skies will prevail with a low near 43 degrees on Wednesday night. Winds will shift from the west-southwest to the northeast after midnight, remaining light.

Another beautiful day is on tap Thursday, with sunny skies and a high near 70 degrees — perfect for outdoor activities or enjoying the fall scenery.

The week wraps up with mostly clear skies and a mild low around 50 degrees Thursday night, setting the stage for another comfortable day ahead.

As the Clarksville-Montgomery County area moves deeper into November, residents can expect a stretch of calm, seasonable weather with cool mornings and warm afternoons — a welcome pattern for those enjoying the final weeks of autumn before winter’s chill arrives.