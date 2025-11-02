Leadership Clarksville Hosts First-Ever Alumni Gathering at Yada Café

42.2 F
Clarksville
Sunday, November 2, 2025
Tony Centonze
By Tony Centonze
Clarksville Living MagazineClarksville, TN – Leadership Clarksville’s alumni engagement committee Co-Chairs Kimberly Wiggins and Cheryl Lankford recently hosted the first-ever Leadership Clarksville Gathering, a chance for graduates from all years to come together in a social setting.

“This is our first ever, and we’re excited to have such a great turnout of these very busy people,” Wiggins said. “Our graduates are making things happen in the community. So, how about an easy low-key event where we could just love on each other. That’s how this was dreamed up.

“We’re introducing Michael Kasitz, former APSU Chief of Police, LC’s new director, and we hosted it here at Yada Cafe because Darla Knight, a Class of 2022 graduate, has been an amazing alumni supporter. We are intentional. We want to give back to members of our community who are doing great things.”

Executive Director Michael Kasitz, Class of 2021 said, “I’m looking forward to seeing where we can take the program. We’ll be working to support the current class, figuring out how we can make the program better in the future, and building on that, year after year. We want to make LC, which was started in the late 1980’s, something that everyone wants to do. We do Fort Campbell Days, Health Days, and Government Days, so classmates can learn about what goes on in the community. Our goal is to figure out how we can improve on that, provide more information, help them network, and make new contacts.”

