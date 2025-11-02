Austin Peay State University Receives Gift to Create Brunson-Chapman Family Memorial Scholarship Endowment

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) has received a generous gift from John Chapman to establish the Brunson-Chapman Family Memorial Scholarship Endowment. The endowment will support students pursuing elementary education at APSU and honors the legacy of his parents, Mary Lena Brunson-Chapman and Alfred T. Chapman, who both dedicated their lives to serving and educating their community.

To qualify for the scholarship, recipients must be enrolled in the Eriksson College of Education with an elementary focus, maintain full-time enrollment status, have a minimum GPA of 2.75 and demonstrate financial need. Preference is given to Montgomery Central High School graduates living in Montgomery County, Tennessee, and the scholarship is available for both undergraduate and graduate students. Recipients may reapply annually for renewal.

“Both of my parents believed deeply in the power of education and community service,” John Chapman said. “This scholarship honors their memory and continues their legacy by supporting students who share that passion for helping others. I hope it helps future teachers make the same positive impact both of my parents had on countless lives in the community.”

John Chapman’s commitment to supporting education at Austin Peay State University reflects deep family ties to the university that span four generations.

His mother, Mary Lena Brunson-Chapman, held a permanent teaching certificate from Austin Peay Normal School and served Montgomery County schools from the 1930s to the 1960s as both teacher and principal in the Canaan, Hackberry, Union, and Palmyra communities before retiring in 1969.

His father, Alfred T. Chapman, was a well-respected community leader who worked for the Tennessee Department of Transportation and owned a grocery store in Palmyra. He was known for his generosity, ensuring families with children never went without during difficult times, and his commitment to literacy—he hosted a book deposit from the Warioto Regional Library at his store, providing reading materials to those who couldn’t always reach the public library. An avid reader himself, he instilled this love of learning in all his children. Four of Chapman’s siblings graduated from APSU, with grandchildren continuing the tradition.

The family’s connection to APSU also extends through John Chapman’s late wife, Betty Joe Wallace, who taught history at the university for over 50 years. Wallace was a trailblazing educator who helped found both the African American Studies and Women’s and Gender Studies programs at APSU and won the APSU Alumni Association’s Distinguished Professor Award in 1989.

“This scholarship demonstrates Mr. Chapman’s commitment to supporting future educators and shows how the Govs For Life Experience creates lasting community connections,” said Kris Phillips, APSU vice president for Alumni, Engagement and Philanthropy. “The Brunson-Chapman Family Memorial Scholarship will benefit students who share a passion for elementary education and will help prepare the next generation of teachers.”

About Endowments at APSU

Endowments are permanently restricted funds managed by the Austin Peay State University Foundation. The amount of each scholarship award may vary and will be determined based upon the value of the endowment and the foundation spending plan.

To establish an endowment, corporate partnership, or support other fundraising initiatives, contact the APSU Division of Alumni, Engagement and Philanthropy at 931.221.7127 or give@apsu.edu.