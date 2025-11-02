AAA Warns Tennessee Homeowners: Fire Pits Can Spark Costly Insurance Risks

Nashville, TN – As fall temperatures drop and fire pits light up across Tennessee, AAA insurance experts are urging homeowners to prioritize safety and review their coverage before striking a match. From personal injury to property damage, one misstep can lead to costly consequences.

“If you own a fire pit, or are thinking about getting one, don’t overlook the risks,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “A single spark can cause serious injury or costly damage. Before you light that fire, make sure you’re using it safely and that your insurance policy offers the protection you need.”

AAA’s Fire Pit Safety Tips

Choose the Right Fire Pit

Opt for models with a spark screen to contain embers.

Keep the screen closed during use.

Wood Burning Fire Pit Safety

Inspect Before Use: Look for rust or thin spots that could burn through.

Look for rust or thin spots that could burn through. Check the Weather: Avoid lighting fires on dry or windy days.

Avoid lighting fires on dry or windy days. Safe Placement: Keep at least 10 feet from structures and place on gravel, brick, or other non-combustible surfaces.

Keep at least 10 feet from structures and place on gravel, brick, or other non-combustible surfaces. Prepare for Emergencies: Keep a bucket of water, a hose, or a fire extinguisher nearby.

Keep a bucket of water, a hose, or a fire extinguisher nearby. Supervise Constantly: Never leave a fire pit unattended. Keep kids and pets at least three feet away.

Never leave a fire pit unattended. Keep kids and pets at least three feet away. Use Safe Fuel : Burn only seasoned, dry hardwood. Avoid pressure-treated wood or painted items that can release harmful chemicals.

: Burn only seasoned, dry hardwood. Avoid pressure-treated wood or painted items that can release harmful chemicals. Keep Fires Manageable: Keep the flames below three feet in height.

“When extinguishing a fire, pour water over the coals, ashes, and embers,” Cooper explained. “Coals and ashes can remain hot enough to cause burns for up to 24 hours, so be sure to dispose of the ashes in a metal container with a lid and add water.”

Gas Fire Pit Safety

A gas fire pit burns cleaner and is considered safer than a wood-burning fire pit. Even so, it’s important to follow safety rules for gas pits. Always inspect your fire pit before using it. Check the burner and keep it free from obstructions.

Cover your fire pit when it’s not in use . A cover excludes rain, which can damage porous and ceramic logs in a gas fire pit. Without a cover, insects and spiders can crawl in and clog the burner.

. A cover excludes rain, which can damage porous and ceramic logs in a gas fire pit. Without a cover, insects and spiders can crawl in and clog the burner. Clean the burner periodically per manufacturer instructions, using a clean brush or cloth.

periodically per manufacturer instructions, using a clean brush or cloth. Avoid cooking in your gas fire pit, including marshmallow roasting. A melting, drippy marshmallow can clog a burner. The only time it’s safe to cook on a gas fire pit is when it’s designed for cooking.

including marshmallow roasting. A melting, drippy marshmallow can clog a burner. The only time it’s safe to cook on a gas fire pit is when it’s designed for cooking. Always turn off the gas when the fire pit isn’t in use . Closing the gas line ensures that the pit can’t be ignited accidentally. It also eliminates any potential gas leaks. When buying a gas fire pit, choose one where the gas line is easily accessible.

. Closing the gas line ensures that the pit can’t be ignited accidentally. It also eliminates any potential gas leaks. When buying a gas fire pit, choose one where the gas line is easily accessible. When done, turn off the burner and close the gas valve. Wait for the fire pit contents (glass, rocks, ceramic logs, etc.) to cool before leaving the fire pit.

“It is also important to check your homeowner’s insurance,” added Cooper. “You want to ensure you have the right coverage in case of fire damage, so review all local city, county, or HOA regulations regarding fire pits.”