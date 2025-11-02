Clarksville Daughters of the American Revolution Hosts Annual Flag Day Celebration with Quilts of Valor Ceremony

Clarksville, TN – The Captain William Edmiston Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) gathered for its annual Flag Day celebration at United Methodist Church, and in what has become a tradition in recent years, members of Quilts of Valor (QOV) performed a “Wrapping of Veterans” ceremony.

Rebecca Zuercher worked with members of both organizations to coordinate the event which had nearly 100 guests in attendance.

Music was performed by harpist Patty Ritter and the invocation was given by Diana Anderson, Chapter Chaplain. Members of the Valentine Sevier Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) Color Guard presented the colors.

This year’s luncheon was catered by Mission BBQ. Mission BBQ’s Angela Pike was presented a Certificate of Appreciation and a DAR Appreciation Medal for her “exceptional service to and involvement with SAR’s yearly Flag Day luncheon”, by Chapter Regent Marie Tillamn.

Regent Tillman and Rebecca Zuercher then presented Certificates and Medals to Roberta Samuels and Dawn Wilcox for their community leadership roles with Quilts of Valor, and their leadership roles as women in the Army. Both are retired veterans living in Clarksville, TN.

Samuels and Wilcox presented DAR with a quilt made from a previous QOV member from Quilting in Clarksville. The handmade quilt will be placed in the Post House, which is a historical building owned by the 174 members of the Captain William Edmiston Chapter. The quilt presented, is in honor of George Washington, and recognizes June 19th, which marks the 250th anniversary of the Continental Congress commissioning George Washington as commander in chief of the Continental Army.

In total, 14 Veterans received hand-made quilts at this year’s “Wrapping of Veterans” ceremony. Gift bags were given to everyone who helped DAR celebrate Flag Day and the Army’s 250th birthday.

To conclude the luncheon, a group picture was taken of everyone holding up their gift bags to show their support to our military troops, military family members, our veterans, and to our country on Flag Day 2025.

Photo Gallery