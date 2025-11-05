Gateway Chamber Orchestra Presents Winterglow: A Baroque Celebration This November

Clarksville, TN – The Gateway Chamber Orchestra (GCO) will continue a beloved annual tradition with its Winterglow: A Baroque Celebration concert on Sunday, November 23rd, 2025, at 4:00pm at Madison Street United Methodist Church.

The festive program will feature timeless baroque classics and collaborations with the Gateway Chorale and the Clarksville Children’s Chorus, creating an unforgettable experience for the whole family.

Under the baton of the GCO’s new Music Director, Jacob Aaron Schnitzer, the concert will showcase masterpieces such as Bach’s Orchestral Suite No. 3 in D Major, which includes the famous “Air on the G String,” and Vivaldi’s triumphant Gloria. The second half of the program will embrace the holiday spirit with the Clarksville Children’s Chorus, the Madison Street organ, and a playful performance featuring toy instruments.

“We are delighted to bring this joyful celebration of music and community to Clarksville” said Music Director Jacob Aaron Schnitzer. “For many of us, Gateway Chamber Orchestra’s winter baroque concert marks the start of the holiday season. We cannot wait share the warmth and brilliance of Winterglow with audience members of all ages.”

Winterglow: A Baroque Celebration

Madison Street United Methodist Church. Tickets: Available for purchase at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?ticketing=gco01

About the Gateway Chamber Orchestra

The Gateway Chamber Orchestra (GCO) is committed to enriching lives through innovative concerts, distinctive recordings, and inspiring educational programs. The ensemble is composed of leading symphony players, recording musicians, and university faculty from Middle Tennessee and beyond, who delight in sharing music with their community.

Visit www.gatewaychamberorchestra.com for more information.