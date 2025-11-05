From Childhood Inspiration to Pageant Success: Sydney Grace Young Nears Miss Tennessee USA Title

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville’s own Sydney Grace Young has been on a mission for the last few years, to become Miss Tennessee USA, and now the 25-year-old APSU Graduate finds herself just one step away as she, after her third attempt at the title, is 2025’s Miss TN USA First Runner-up.

“I started doing this mostly for the opportunity, and for the exposure,” Young said. “Miss USA is one of the most prestigious organizations. It really stood out to me. I was really inspired by Rachel Smith. She won Miss Clarksville, then Miss Tennessee USA, and went on to be crowned Miss USA 2007. Now she is the host of Entertainment Tonight. She is such an inspiration to me.”

Young has a picture of herself and Smith that was taken during a meet and greet at the Court House when Young was just seven years old. But, she wasn’t one of those pageant kids. It wasn’t until later in life that she entered her first pageant.

“I was reluctant to compete at first, because I didn’t grow up doing pageants,” Young confessed. “I did one in high school, but this is huge, it’s like the Super Bowl of pageants. At first, I just wanted to see if it was possible, if I was up to the challenge of getting ready, finding sponsors, and being involved with a worthwhile initiative.”

Young says that once she got in, she saw the worth of it, and now she’s hooked. She competed in 2023 and 2024, but didn’t make the final rounds. This year she actually finished as 2nd runner-up then became 1st runner-up when 1st Runner-up Mattie Barker competed in and was named Miss Kentucky USA 2025.

So, what was the key to her success this year? ”I didn’t underestimate my interview prep, this year,” Young said. “In prior years, I was spending most of my time in the studio. I was spending hours every day working on things like perfecting my walk. I really neglected the interview part of the competition.

“When you go into the interview with the judges, it’s all about strategy. The pageant runs Thursday through Saturday. Day 1 is all about the interview. I found a wonderful coach that changed everything for me this year, Jimmy Langhoff. Together, we worked on confidence. That was something I really wanted/needed to work on.

“There was always a question of why. Why do you want to win? Why do you want to be a title holder? What can you do with the title? My organization, Pappy’s Promise, was my ‘why’ this year. When I started my journey, I just wanted to be Miss Tennessee. I didn’t have a true mission to undertake if I won. I think that was the real difference for me this year. There was something I really wanted to do, pushing me.”

Pappy’s Promise is named for Young’s grandfather, George Michael “Mickey” Jerles, a U.S. Air Force Veteran, who was diagnosed with stage 4 small cell lung cancer in January. Her organization, “advocates for improved Veteran care, [while] educating the public and serving those who served with urgency, dignity and the respect they deserve.”

Throughout Mr. Jerles’ journey the family dealt with the Veterans Administration. “Getting the most out of his care was very hard to figure out,” Young said. “We had to learn how to deal with the system, figure out all the gaps, and determine what resources are provided for Veterans. We had to figure out all the bureaucracy that Veterans face after receiving a devastating diagnosis.

“He had family to help him, but we all were dealing with work and life. Pappy’s Promise is advocating for Veterans to be informed about available resources outside the VA – how/where to get assistance with groceries, or a ride to a doctor’s appointment. Caretakers only show up for 10 minutes a day. I’ve been trying to connect volunteers with Veterans who need help, or just companionship, just someone to talk to. I felt that’s what Pappy needed when he was sick. We were able to be there for him, but there are so many people who don’t have anyone. This experience really opened up my eyes.

“That experience was something I really wanted to share with the judges. I had never really had a why, but my perspective and focus had changed. I was honored to share that.”

[470cetner]

Madison Kunst from Madison, TN, is Miss Tennessee USA 2025. Young is excited to be 1st Runner-up and takes the responsibility seriously, knowing that if, for some reason, Kunst cannot fulfill her duties, she will be called upon.

“It’s crazy to think about,” Young said. “I’ve worked for this dream for so long, and now I’m this close. I hope Madison has a great year. And, I’ve already decided that I’m going to compete again in 2026. I want to have my moment, I want to be crowned, and I want to earn it. I took some time off after the ’24 pageant, and didn’t start getting ready for this year’s competition until after the holidays, but this year, I’m not taking a break. I’m going for it. I’m not quitting until I get that crown!”

Young got engaged this past October to a man she says is very supportive of her and her dreams.

“It has been a learning curve for him,” Young said. “He’s there for all of it. Because of my schedule, there are some compromises. I work out for at least 30 minutes every day, even if it’s just walking. I push myself to get better each day. I go to a fitness class in Nashville called Solid Core. I do Lagree Pilates, and it’s very intense on muscle movement and core development. It’s a workout that really fits, I love doing it, and it always makes me want to come back.”

Young had nothing but praise for the Miss USA organization and Director Kim Greenwood, who for more than two decades has overseen the pageants in Georgia, Mississippi, and Tennessee.

“The organization has changed my entire perspective on empowerment and creating change in the community,” Young said. “I never focused on that kind of thinking until I started pageants. Kim Greenwood was so inspirational. She treated the girls like they were her own. You could call if you needed anything. She wasn’t above it all. She is a former Miss Tennessee, and she has been doing this for 30 years.”

Young was sad to hear that Greenwood recently stepped down from her position. She talked about what life will be like for the next year, as she holds the title of 1st Runner-up, builds on what she has started with Pappy’s Promise, works a full-time job as Marketing Manager for general contractor POWCO, LLC., and prepares for another run.

“I don’t have any appearances or anything, but I’m not letting up on anything,” Young said. “I want to come at it as strong as I can next year. People were saying, ‘What are you going to eat when it’s over?’ but I wasn’t thinking about that. For me, it was all gas, no brakes. Maybe I’ll make time for some chicken tenders, though.”

The wedding is scheduled for October, 2026 “I tell him that he might be marrying Miss Tennessee next year,” Young says with a hopeful smile. “If I won, I would be visiting every county in Tennessee and doing appearances. I would want to visit Veterans homes and VA hospitals and talk to Veterans about what we can change.”

The day before this interview, Young was contacted by a modeling agency and invited to attend Fashion Week in New York. “Walking in NY Fashion Week is a huge dream of mine,” Young said. “I booked my flight last night. It’s crazy.

“My mom and I were a little overwhelmed at first. We didn’t know how all this worked. But, we learn something new every year. I was born and raised here. This is my city. I’ve run every road and been everywhere in Clarksville. It has grown and changed so much. I thank my mom a lot. She has been so involved in the community my entire life. She has helped me work with great people, like Kevin Kennedy. I just want to say to everyone, thanks for supporting me. I want to bring the title back to Clarksville, that’s my dream!