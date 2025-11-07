Austin Peay State University Men’s Basketball Opens First Road Trip of the Season at Air Force

Austin Peay (1-0) at Air Force (0-1)

Saturday, November 8th, 2025 | 3:00pm

USAFA, CO | Clune Arena

Clarksville, TN – Coming off a record-setting performance in the season opener, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) basketball team tips off a five-game road trip against Air Force in a Saturday 3:00pm CT matchup at the Clune Arena in USAFA, Colorado.

Austin Peay (1-0) defeated NAIA Bryan 128-47 in its 2025-26 season opener, November 3rd, at F&M Bank Arena. The 81-point margin of victory – in addition to 20 three-pointers, 33 assists, 24 steals, and 36 turnovers forced – was the best mark in program history, while the Governors’ 72 bench points and 57 points off turnovers are the most in APSU’s digital record-keeping era, dating back to 1996. APSU’s 69 first-half points against the Lions also were the most since a program-record, 73-point half against Youngstown State in 1987.

Led by a 17-point performance by Preseason All-Atlantic Sun Conference selection and the reigning ASUN Freshman of the Year, Tate McCubbin, five Govs reached double figures in the win over the Lions. All 13 athletes also logged at least eight minutes and six points in the victory.

APSU’s three freshmen – Wagner, Collins, and Ja’Corey Robinson – combined for 35 points in their first collegiate action, with Wagner pacing the group with 15 points, and Collins dishing out a game-high six assists and no turnovers.

APSU’s five veteran newcomers were led by Division II Missouri-St. Louis transfer Matt Enright’s 11 points. The Saint Louis native also had seven steals in the victory, which was the most by a Gov since Reggie Crenshaw’s program-record nine against Tennessee Tech, Feb. 14, 1998.

A transfer from Division II Sioux Falls, where he spent his junior and senior seasons, Creighton Morisch had eight points, six rebounds, a team-high four offensive rebounds, three assists, and three steals in Monday’s win.

Led by sixth-year head coach Joe Scott, Air Force (0-1) is coming off a 79-63 season-opening loss against Belmont in Nashville, Tennessee. The Falcons are coming off a 4-28 season, but brought in a nine-man signing class consisting entirely of freshmen.

Saturday’s game against Air Force will not be broadcast; however, live stats are available below.

From The Jump

Austin Peay State University tips off a five-game road trip with its third-ever meeting against Air Force.

The last meeting between the Governors and Falcons came in the 2007 NIT, with Air Force earning a 75-51 win in USAFA, Colorado. APSU won the first meeting in a 91-72 victory, December 29th, 1995, in Toledo, Ohio.

Austin Peay State University is coming off a 128-47 victory against Bryan in its season opener.

In its season-opening victory, the APSU Govs broke the single-game records for points, three-pointers (20), assists (33), steals (24), turnovers forced (36), and margin of victory (81).

Third-year head coach Corey Gipson is 34-35 at the helm of his alma mater.

Gipson’s 33 wins in his first two years were the third-most by a head coach in two seasons, while his 34 already are the fifth-most by a head coach through three seasons.

About the Air Force Falcons

Austin Peay State University is 3-5 all-time against current teams in the Mountain West Conference, with wins against Air Force, Colorado State, and Utah State.All nine of Austin Peay State University’s nonconference games – including its October 17th exhibition against Southern Illinois – take it to nine different states across the USA. When you add its nine road games during ASUN play, APSU will travel approximately 13,936 miles by plane and bus from October to February – the most distance traveled by the team in a single season. The 13,936 miles are equivalent to 56% of the circumference of the Earth.

The Air Force Falcons are led by Joe Scott, who is in his sixth year back with the program.

Scott was the head coach of the Falcons, 2000-04, before coaching at his alma mater of Princeton (2004-07) and then Denver (2007-16) before returning to Air Force prior to the 2020-21 season.

Scott is 94-170 at Force and 43-107 since 2020.

After finishing 4-28 last season and 1-19 in Mountain West play, the Falcons were picked to finish last in the Mountain West Preseason Coaches Poll and did not have a player picked in the preseason poll.

Despite losing its top scorer from a season ago, the Falcons returned center Wesley Celichowski, who averaged 8.7 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 0.6 blocks per game last season. They also returned their third-leading scorer from a season ago in guard Kyle Marshall, who averaged 6.9 points and 4.1 rebounds per game last season.

Follow the APSU Govs

Next Up For APSU Men’s Basketball

The Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team continues its trip to the American West when it faces Wyoming in a Tuesday 7:30pm CT contest at Arena Auditorium in Laramie, Wyoming.