APSU Men’s Basketball Continues Road Stretch with Matchup at Wyoming

Austin Peay (2-0) at Wyoming (2-0)

Tuesday, November 11th, 2025 | 7:30pm CT

Laramie, WY | Arena-Auditorium

Clarksville, TN – Coming off a 2-0, season-opening week, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) basketball team continues a five-game road stretch when it faces Wyoming in a Tuesday 7:30pm CT contest at Arena-Auditorium in Laramie, Wyoming.

The meeting between Austin Peay (2-0) and Wyoming (2-0) is the second in program history and the first since a 76-71 Cowboys’ victory, December 14th, 1996, in the Winfield Dunn Center. The Governors’ trip to the 44th State is the second in program history and the first since competing in the 1997 Cowboy Shootout where they earned a win against Nicholls State (12/30/97) and dropped a matchup to Norfolk State (12/27/97).

After opening its 2025-26 season with a 128-47 victory against NAIA Bryan last Monday, the Governors began their extended road swing with a 74-54 win at Air Force, Saturday. Tate McCubbin led all scorers in both contests, including a 19-point outing in the win against the Falcons.

Through the opening week of the season, McCubbin is second in the ASUN in assists (10), third in three-pointers (7), steals (5), and field-goal percentage (63.2).

After scoring 14 points in the opener, Anton Brookshire scored 16 points with four three-pointers at Air Force. The Milwaukee, Wisconsin native leads the ASUN in three-pointers per game (4.0) and three-point percentage (61.5).

Austin Peay State University’s three freshmen – Tyler Wagner, Zyree Collins, and Ja’Corey Robinson – combined for 55 points over the Govs’ first two games of the season, with Collins reaching double-figure scoring in both contests, including 14 points, Monday.

Led by fifth-year head coach Sundance Wicks, Wyoming is 2-0 on the season with season-opening wins against Northern State (99-75) and Cal State Fullerton (92-82).

Wicks brought in 12 newcomers, comprised of seven transfers and five freshmen after going 12-20 overall with a 5-15 record in Mountain West play a season ago. Freshman Nasir Meyer leads the Cowboys with 18.5 points per game and has hit six three-pointers in a pair of appearances off the bench.

Wyoming’s top-returning scorer from last season with 5.6 points per game, senior forward Matija Belic is the lone Cowboy who started in half of the Cowboys’ games last season.

Tuesday’s game will be streamed live on the Mountain West Network with Joey Feerer and Steve Gosar on the call.

From the Jump

Austin Peay State University’s second of five-straight games takes it to Laramie, Wyoming, for a Tuesday 7:30pm contest against the Cowboys.

The meeting is the second in program history and the first in Wyoming.

Austin Peay State University is 1-1 all-time in the Cowboy State.

Tate McCubbin leads APSU with 18.0 points per game, he is followed by Anton Brookshire and Zyree Collins’ 15.0 and 12.5 points per night.

Brookshire is 25th in Division I with 4.0 three-pointers per game and 54th with a 61.5 three-point percentage – both lead the ASUN.

Matt Enright is ninth nationally and leads the ASUN with eight steals and 4.0 per game.

Austin Peay State University is 4-5 all-time against the Mountain West.

Head coach Corey Gipson is 35-35 in three years at the helm of his alma mater. His next win would tie him with George Fisher (1962-71) for the fourth-most wins by a head coach through three seasons.

Zyree Collins, Anton Brookshire, Tate McCubbin, Collin Parker, and Creighton Morisch have started both games for APSU, with junior forward Rashaud Marshall being a member of the first rotation in both early-season contests.

About the Wyoming Cowboys

Tate McCubbin leads APSU with a 20-game starting streak.Austin Peay State University’s 202 points are the most in back-to-back games since combining to score 211 points against Calvary (116) and Purdue Fort Wayne (95), December 8th and December 15th, 2018.The 202 points also are the fourth-most points APSU has scored in its first two games of a season, trailing only 1969’s 216 points, 1973’s 214 points, and 1972’s 213 points.

After going 12-20 overall and 5-15 in the Mountain West last season, Wyoming was picked to finish ninth in the Mountain West Preseason Coaches Poll. The Cowboys entered the 2025 Mountain West Championship as the No. 9 seed and dropped a 66-61 decision to No. 8 San Jose State in the tournament’s opening round.

Wyoming returns just one player who started at least half of last year’s games in senior forward Matija Belic. Belicic started 16-of-22 appearances a season ago. He averaged 5.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 0.9 assists per game after missing the first portion of the season due to injury. This season, Belic is averaging 7.5 points and 4.0 rebounds per game; he scored 10 points in the season opener against Northern State and hauled in six rebounds last time out in a win against Cal State Fullerton.

Abou Magassa – who made 14 starts across 31 contests during his freshman season in 2024-25 – also returns to Wyoming’s lineup. A sophomore forward, Magassa averaged 3.2 points and 3.7 rebounds a game last season and has scored seven points in each of the Cowboys’ opening two games, with eight rebounds in the opener.

Second-year head coach Sundance Wicks brought in 12 athletes over the offseason, with seven veteran newcomers and five freshmen. Freshman Nasir Meyer leads Wyoming with 18.5 points per game and six total three-pointers this season, while averaging 24.0 minutes per game in a pair of appearances off the bench.

A junior transfer from Quinnipiac, Khaden Bennett is second on the team with 14.5 points and 6.5 rebounds per game for the Cowboys and has made 11 of his 22 attempts from the field in a pair of starts.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Basketball

The Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team heads east for its third of five-straight road games when it faces UNC Greensboro in a Saturday 1:00pm CT contest at Bodford Arena in Greensboro, North Carolina. The APSU Govs’ matchup against the Spartans is the third in program history and the first since December 6th, 1993.