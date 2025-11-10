32.1 F
APSU Volleyball Hits the Road for Conference Battle with Lipscomb

News Staff
Austin Peay State University Volleyball Faces Lipscomb Bisons Tuesday Night in Nashville Matchup. (APSU Sports Information)
APSU Women's VolleyballClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team heads down I-24 for a midweek Atlantic Sun Conference matchup against Lipscomb, Tuesday, at Allen Arena. 

Austin Peay (4-22, 2-12 ASUN) took losses to Central Arkansas and North Alabama over the weekend. The Governors took the Lions to five sets after trailing 2-0, but fell 15-12 in the fifth set. Reagan Anderson had 19 digs against the Lions while Dayan Malavé had five blocks. 

Lipscomb (13-11, 9-5 ASUN) enters Tuesday’s contest after wins against North Alabama and Central Arkansas. The Bisons defeated the Lions in three sets, while they took the Sugar Bears to five. 

Tuesday will be the 21st matchup between the Governors and the Bisons, with the Bisons leading the series, 16-4. The last matchup was a 3-0 Lipscomb win on October 24th at the Winfield Dunn Center. 

Match Points

Reagan Anderson is third in the ASUN with 4.10 digs per set and fourth with 414 total digs. 

Dayan Malavé leads the APSU Govs with 86.0 blocks.

Taly Cloyd is first on the team with 299 kills.

Sarah Butler paces the Governors with 397 assists. 

For news and updates on coach Amstutz’s inaugural season, follow the Austin Peay State University volleyball team on X and Instagram (@GovsVolleyball) or check back in at LetsGoPeay.com.

